BECCARIA — Joining thousands of locations across the nation, Crossroads Cemetery, located at the intersection of state Route 729 and Crossroads Boulevard, will speak the names and lay wreaths on each veteran’s grave on National Wreaths Across America Day.
Crossroads Cemetery began participating in the national Wreaths Across America ceremony in 2018, according to Crossroads Cemetery coordinator for Wreaths Across America Gloria Arkwright. National Wreaths Across America Day is a way to remember and honor veterans.
Each year the community has provided enough wreaths for all 54 veterans buried in Crossroads Cemetery who served in conflicts ranging from the Civil War to Vietnam War.
Around October, Arkwright sends out letters, giving people notice about wreath purchasing. People can buy for a specific grave or support any veteran in the cemetery. The cost is $15.
“I have some people who sponsor multiple wreaths, even though they don’t have any family there,” Arkwright said.
The wreaths arrive from Maine the beginning of the week of the ceremony, Arkwright stated. The program starts at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“After we do a short program, we ask the people who have purchased a wreath for a specific grave to come forward,” Arkwright said. “They take that wreath to the grave, and we ask that they speak that person’s name so that person continues to live on.”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043 of Coalport will be present. The representatives place a wreath for each branch of the service in front of the main cemetery sign, Arkwright said.
Rain or snow, the ceremony goes on. Arkwright noted two of the prior years were rainy. One year, her daughter cleared each of the veteran’s graves covered in snow, allowing viewers to see the names.
Arkwright noted she has family — a great grandfather and two uncles — who served and receive wreaths. The ceremony is an excellent way to remember the veterans and honor their memory.
“We do our best to remember them, and it’s just a great ceremony,” Arkwright stated.