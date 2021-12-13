Monday was Holiday Cookie Day at The Progress. The newspaper employees were delighted to welcome back bakers for the 2021 Holiday Cookie Contest after a year’s hiatus because of COVID-19.
Judges, made up of co-workers from The Progress and the Courier Express’ sports departments, along with Publisher Pat Patterson, had the difficult job of determining which of the three cookies would earn the cash prizes.
Entries are anonymous. The judges don’t know who has submitted entries until they have completed their ascertainments because as the plates are brought into the office for the contest, they are numbered. A number goes on the plate and a corresponding number goes on the accompanying recipe. The recipes are in the keep of food columnist Dianne Byers and are used to try to answer any questions about each cookie the panel may pose.
A variety of cookies were entered for judging. They included sugar cookies, two varieties of rolled and filled cookies, molasses cookies, a cookie rolled in sesame seeds and several types of drop cookies.
Patterson said the panel was like-minded.
“We came to a pretty easy consensus about the winners. We had a tremendous variety of textures and flavors to choose from,” he explained.
The 2021 winners are Judy Kephart of Clearfield, Rugelach Cookie, first; Debbie Bowser of Curwensville, Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookie, second; and Susan Kline of Frenchville, Ooey Gooey Cookie, third.
Patterson said the judges believed Kephart’s cookie was very flavorful and the pastry had a delicate but crispy and flakey texture that showcased the fruit and nut filling.
He thanked all the bakers who entered the contest and encouraged others to try their hand in the 2022 Holiday Cookie contest.
The prize-winning recipes and comments from the bakers will be featured on The Dec. 21 Food Page in The Progress.