WESTOVER — Visitors to the 2021 Harmony Grange Fair will see many improvements to the grounds.
Among those upgrades are permanent lighting in the parking lots across from the grounds, additional bleachers and fencing for the track, an expanded area for the fair’s art contest entries and an improved kitchen and new windows, doors and lighting at the exterior of the grange hall.
Last year, the fair board was one of the recipients of Clearfield County’s first round of COVID-19 funding for small businesses and non-profits.
The county received $7.1 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding. The commissioners distributed a portion of the funds as grants to small businesses and non-profit organizations who they said had been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 34 businesses and 19 non-profits received grant funds in the round of funding.
Among the awards, Harmony Grange Fair and the Clearfield County Fair each received $100,000. The commissioners said both suffered “tremendous” losses because their 2020 editions were canceled to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harmony Grange Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said the stipend from the county allowed the fair board to accomplish a number of projects it had wanted to do but had been putting off for a while because of a lack of available funds. “Because of the generosity of the commissioners, we are probably 10 years ahead on projects that were able to be accomplished in one year,” he explained.
Each year, once that year’s fair expenses are settled, the fair board puts some of its leftover funding into savings for capital improvements but some years, depending on weather and other circumstances, the amount able to be put aside is minimal.
Harkleroad said the new lights in the parking lot were much needed.
“The lower parking lot never had much lighting. We had to rent light plants for the week of the fair,” he explained. The fair board will continue to save on costs because the lights that were added are light-emitting diode or LED, he explained.
There will be expanded seating at the track because three new sets of bleachers have been added on the pit side of the facility. In addition, the grange received a gift from an anonymous donor that allowed additional metal fencing and a gate to be purchased to surround much of the track area.
Another place were guests will notice an improvement is an expanded arts display area. Contest entries for the art department will be moved this year from the grange hall walls to the building were the crafts were sold. Harkleroad said the building was enlarged and neutral wooden walls were installed to offset the displays of works entered into competition.
Guests likely won’t see one of the rooms where improvements were made but it will make it easier for volunteers to turn out those home-cooked meals for hungry fair guests. The grange’s kitchen has received an overhaul. The room now has new plumbing and stainless steel countertops and cabinets and a new laminate floor, making for easy cleanup.
“We demolished the kitchen in January. There were a lot of meetings to decide what should be done there. It was a process,” he explained.
The grange hall’s exterior also got a facelift through new windows, new entry doors and new lighting over its porch.
The board was very fortunate in that it purchased and acquired its project materials before items became scarce and shipping ground to a halt, Harkleroad said. “Everyone worked really hard not knowing at that time there were going to be large price increases and difficulties with shipping,” he said.
“We really believe these improvements are going to make a huge difference to visitors at the fair. We believe this could be a big year for us,” Harkleroad said.
The fair will be held Sept. 21-25. The grounds are located at 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover.