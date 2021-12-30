Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a two-part series looking back to an unforgettable year with some of the most significant news stories of 2021 written by Progress staff writers.
Although COVID-19 impacted much of our daily lives last year, creating changes in routine, cancellations and schedule alterations, Progressland prevailed and noteworthy information continued to take place.
Today’s roundup features the first half of the year 2021, from January through June. Staff writers covered what was happening throughout the region and reported it to the newspaper’s faithful readers.
Here are some of the biggest stories that were published during the first half of the year. These stories helped Progressland readers stay informed about what was happening in their communities.
JANUARY
Winter festival canceled
Clearfield YMCA canceled its annual winter festival at Parker Dam State Park due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We gave it a lot of careful thought and consideration, but we determined to be on the safe side and cancel it this year,” Clearfield YMCA CEO Don Herres said.
Herres said people from all over the region and even out of state attend the festival, and said holding it could prove too much of a risk to visitors.
Computer virus attacks county systems
A computer virus attacked many of Clearfield County’s computer systems. A cyber attack shut down all of the county’s computers servers and email.
Clearfield County Director of Information Technology Adam Curry determined the virus had a time-release mechanism and started shutting things down a couple days after the systems became infected.
The virus affected all computers that were logged onto the county’s system at the time of the attack. Laptops that were not connected to the system when the virus entered were not affected. The virus also did not affect the Clearfield County Department of Public Safety 911 computers, or any of the state systems to which the county is connected.
Alternate location sought for Centralized Court
The COVID-19 pandemic had the Clearfield County Prison Board looking to alternate locations to hold Centralized Court. The county holds most of its preliminary hearings, which are presided over by the magisterial district judges, Wednesdays at the Clearfield County Jail.
Hearings were temporarily moved to the Clearfield County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but President Judge Fredric Ammerman said that site wasn’t working out and hearings returned to the jail.
Warden David Kessling said he would prefer Centralized Court not be held at the jail. “It’s an issue of spreading COVID-19 and it’s a security issue at the facility,” Kessling said of having Centralized Court at the jail.
Recovery Center opens
A new Recovery Center for residents or their families struggling with addiction has opened in Clearfield. The Recovery Center, operated by CenClear, is a place where individuals facing addiction or their family members can stop in to find resources, mentors or just some to talk with. It is located at CenClear’s Clearfield Office, 60 Industrial Dr., Clearfield.
FEBRUARY
Clearfield County Fair entertainment announced
A much anticipated announcement about 2021 Clearfield County Fair entertainment lineup was made virtually on the fair’s Facebook page. The 2021 schedule of shows did not disappoint with a wide variety of performance genres including hard rock, comedy, two nights of truck and tractor pulls and county music.
The 160th edition of the fair was scheduled for Aug. 1-7 at the Clearfield Driving Park in 2021.
The 2020 fair had to be canceled much to the disappointment of both the fair board and visitors. The cancellation, one of a handful in the event’s history, was because of attendance restrictions associated with slowing the spread of COVID-19.
CCRTA adopts social media policy
Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority adopted a social media policy. CCRTA members endorsed the stance on the use of social media as a communication tool for the authority and established guidelines and procedures for using it effectively.
Chairwoman Susan Williams said, “(The authority) felt strongly we needed to have something in place in regards to social media accounts.” She went on to say the authority had reviewed some samples and settled on patterning the policy from one used by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The policy applies to all authorized users of CCRTA and Visit Clearfield County’s social media including anyone who contributes or comments on posts along with employees, elected or appointed officials, agents, contractors and users of any kind.
Fire at Clearfield Machine Shop
A two-alarm fire broke out at Clearfield Machine Shop at 520 S. 3rd St. in Clearfield. Fire crews were dispatched for a structure fire with visible flames. Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. Fire Chief Justin Worley arrived on scene to see heavy black smoke from the front to the back of the building. Worley called for a second alarm and few minutes later he called for additional fire departments to respond. Firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours and were able to save most of the building.
This is the second time in almost two years that the building has been subject to a fire. There was a fire at the building on Feb. 24, 2019.
Funds awarded for study of proposed recreational trail system
Clearfield County is among six commonwealth counties that are part of a feasibility study focused on expanding motorized recreational opportunities.
A $200,000 grant was awarded to the Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The funds will be used for a study of the feasibility of developing a six-county multi-use recreational trail system.
“This will be one of the largest studies of its kind to date,” the press release noted. If the project comes to fruition it would create an approximately 127-mile trail system beginning near the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County north to the Rock Run Recreation Area near Patton and on to the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails path. It will also connect with numerous existing trails throughout towns in the Central Mountain ATV trail network. The actual mileage total may change as trails, access points and places of interest to be included in the system are determined.
The project is in very early stages with requests for proposals having been sent to consultants interested in performing the study.
MARCH
Commissioners approve plan for rental, utility assistance
Clearfield County Commissioners approved a plan to provide rental and utility assistance to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is big news,” Executive Director Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County said.
Clearfield County received $5,212,625 in federal money through the state Department of Health and Human Services to assist households in paying rent, rental arrears, utility arrears and other housing expenses to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will assist county residents who are obligated to pay rent for their residence, have qualified for unemployment benefits, or have experienced a reduction in household income or faced financial hardship directly or indirectly due to COVID-19, and is experiencing housing instability or homelessness.
Bids opened for new CCJ infirmary
Clearfield County Commissioners opened bids for the installation of the new infirmary for the Clearfield County Jail. The county previously purchased a 24-foot-by-55-foot prefabricated modular unit using Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds to serve as the jail’s designated place to care for those who are ill.
The unit would include three isolation rooms –each with their own showers and restrooms, that could be used to separate an inmate from the others if they were to contract COVID-19 or other infectious illness that would be a threat. It will also house the jail’s nurse’s station and an examination room.
CCRTA requests increased hotel tax
Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority authorized a request to the Clearfield County Commissioners for consideration in increasing the amount of hotel tax collected in the county.
Members gave approval for board Chairwoman Susan Williams to meet with the Clearfield County Commissioners to discuss benefits of raising the hotel tax from 3 to 5 percent, and requesting the commissioners approve enacting an increase.
eSports program begins at Mo Valley
Moshannon Valley School Board Directors gave permission in March to start a competitive eSports Program open to high school students. The venture is a form of organized sporting competition for both individuals and teams using video games. The start-up cost for the district is approximately $10,000 with funds to be taken from the district’s 2020-21 technology budget.
High School Principal Kris Albright reported students in grades 7-11 were recently polled about their interest in participating in eSports. Ninety-four students responded — approximately a 25 percent of the district’s 345 students in grades 7-11. Of that number, Albright said 44 percent of those students do not participate in other district-organized extra-curricular activities such as sports, band or drama.
100 Mile Yard sale returns to Karthaus
One of the area’s largest and most popular treasure troves is returning this summer. After taking a break in 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19, the 100 Mile Yard Sale is returning to the Friday and Saturday of the third full week of July.
The sale beckons to those searching for a bargain, the unusual, a piece for a personal collection or who want to experience the natural beauty found along state Route 879 and its spurs.
Hundreds of residents in Clearfield, Elk and Cameron counties take part, setting up sales in their front yards, garages or at spots along the highways. Items offered range from antiques, vintage pieces, handmade items, housewares, tools, clothing, toys and tchotchkes galore.
APRIL
Bright future predicted for Penn Highlands Clearfield
With the $6 million Emergency Room renovation project underway, the future of Penn Highlands Clearfield is looking up, according to President Rhonda Halstead.
“The future is bright for Penn Highlands Clearfield and for healthcare in Clearfield County,” Halstead said.
The project will move the Emergency Room department to the first floor of the hospital and it will be more than double the size it is now, Halstead said.
Commissioner urge COVID-19 vaccinations
Clearfield County Commissioners urged county residents to get immunized to protect both themselves and Clearfield County against the COVID-19 virus.
Commissioner Dave Glass urged residents who have registered for a clinic not to stand by and wait until an official calls them, but to take the initiative to schedule their own appointment.
Glass said he was recently informed of openings earlier at a clinic at Penn Highlands DuBois and said they were looking for people who wanted to get the vaccine shot.
Curwensville music programs lauded
Curwensville Area School District has been commended for its music programs and the fans that support those programs.
The school district learned it has earned the National Association of Music Merchants’s Best Communities for Music Education award — one of nearly 700 school districts in the nation to earn accolades.
For 22 years, NAMM has been presenting the designation to districts demonstrating outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all its students.
Proposed shooting range under fire
Citizens voiced concerns over a proposed un-permitted outdoor gun range being constructed by Belding and Mull at a Rush Township Meeting.
“What little gun fire comes from up there now is annoying as hell,” said resident Charles Walker. “I can only imagine what it’d be like to sit in our yard during the day and listen to a war going on.”
Township engineer and zoning officer Michelle Merrow recommended a cease and desist order for current work affiliated with the shooting range.
“It is my understanding that construction on the site has already commenced,” said Merrow.
The project has no zoning permit, which is required under township ordinances, and no permit applications were sent to the zoning officer.
The proposed shooting range is also located in the residential zoning district. Shooting ranges are not permitted in this area, Merrow added.
One dead, one charged in Coalport arson fire
About 60 volunteer firefighters from seven fire departments in two counties battled a structure fire on the 600-block of Main Street in downtown Coalport on an April Friday night that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Patton man.
The blaze that destroyed the single-family residence was ruled arson by a state police fire marshal — and a Coalport man is lodged in Clearfield County Jail without bail, facing arson and criminal attempt homicide charges.
Jonathan Gallaher, 36, of Coalport, was arrested by Clearfield-based state police after it was determined he allegedly set the Friday night fire that claimed the life of Matthew Troxell, 33, of Patton, Cambria County.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder said an autopsy was completed on Troxell on Sunday and the cause of death was smoke inhalation from a structure fire. Two others, Mark and Lacy Wolfe of Coalport, were inside the two-story home when the fire started but were able to escape.
Contractor sentenced to jail in landmark prevailing wage case
In a landmark case in Pennsylvania, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced a Centre County contractor to a minimum of four months in the Clearfield County Jail for violating the state’s prevailing wage law.
Scott Cameron Good, 58, of State College pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, which are classified as misdemeanors of the first degree for underpaying employees a total of $64,157 in wages under the state’s prevailing wage law for five years.
This was the first time in Pennsylvania that an employer was charged with criminal offenses for violating the state’s prevailing wage law.
MAY
Clearfield man facing arson charges after setting off hotel sprinkler
A Clearfield man was arrested after setting off the sprinkler system in a bathroom at the Super 8 Motel in May.
According to the Lawrence Township Police, at 2:49 a.m. police responded to an activated smoke alarm at the Super 8 Motel along the Clearfield Shawville Highway.
Upon arrival police observed water flowing down the hallway from a room, which was being rented by Aaron Schmitt, 32, of Clearfield.
Officers entered the room and saw the fire sprinkler in the bathroom actively spraying water and Schmitt’s cat was cowering on the corner of the bed in the flooded room.
The hotel sustained approximately $20,000 in damages.
50 firefighters battle Park Avenue blaze
About 50 volunteer firefighters from four fire departments battled a structure fire on the 200-block of Park Avenue in Clearfield Borough on a Tuesday morning in May.
According to Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Brett Collins, responders were dispatched to a two-story structure with heavy smoke at 11:01 a.m. Several callers reported to Clearfield County 911 that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the former Phone Guys building at the intersection of S. Third Street. Collins said the building was currently first and second floor apartments.
Curwensville board presents diploma to Korean War veteran
At a Curwensville Area School Board meeting, Jack Rodney Fye of Maryland and formerly of Curwensville — a Korean War veteran — was presented a diploma by board President MaryAnn Rafferty.
According to Fye, 70 years ago he was a junior at Patton High School, Curwensville. He recalled he joined with friends to walk to school along the railroad tracks from Arnoldtown.
He left school in the spring of 1951 and in the fall joined the U.S. Navy.
Woodland man jailed after brutal road rage incident
Robert P. Roach, 36, of Woodland was arrested in May after assaulting a 60-year-old woman in a road rage incident in Lawrence Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at approximately 4:17 p.m. the Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to the area of Long John’s Silvers along Daisy Street for a report of harassment.
While en route, Clearfield County Control advised police that a blue Jeep had struck another vehicle and had rolled onto its roof in the restaurant’s parking lot.
The male driver of the Jeep extricated himself from the vehicle and was attacking the female driver of the other vehicle.
County Control told police the male was striking the female victim in the face and he was trying to pull her out of the vehicle and she was screaming for help.
Roach pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve three to 12 years in state prison.
YMCA returns to ‘new normal’
Clearfield YMCA is removing mask and social distancing requirements for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Starting Wednesday, May 19, people who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus are allowed to use YMCA facilities and participate in its programs without a face mask and the social distancing rules, Clearfield YMCA CEO Don Herres said.
Castagnolo retires as head coach of Lady Bison Basketball after 22 years
Clearfield Area Board of School Directors discussed the retirement of a longtime basketball coach and other personnel matters at its meeting.
Superintendent Terry Struble announced that Joey Castagnolo has retired after serving 22 years as head girls basketball coach and 39 years in the program
Castagnolo finished his career with 229 wins, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
JUNE
Court allows transfer of Minit Mart Liquor license
Nittany Oil Co.’s appeal of Coalport Borough Council’s decision to deny the company permission to transfer a liquor license has been sustained.
The Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas’ decision will allow the liquor license to be transferred and Nittany’s Coalport Minit Mart to expand its store to sell beer and wine.
Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Fredric Ammerman issued an opinion May 14 noting after a review of facts submitted in a form that was unadopted and unsigned by council, Coalport Borough abused its discretion by basing its findings on evidence outside of the record.
Camp Hope Run landfill permit approval overturned
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board granted summary judgement, overturning a permit approval for Camp Hope Run Landfill in Boggs Township.
Clearfield County had appealed the approval of the permit. The county’s argument must be strong if summary judgement was granted, according to Commissioner John Sobel.
Fire destroys church camp building near Mahaffey
A large structure fire on a June Sunday evening destroyed a bunkhouse at Mount Calvary Campground on Chapel Campground Road near Mahaffey.
Community Volunteer Fire Dept. of Mahaffey Deputy Chief reported fire departments from four counties were dispatched at 10:27 p.m. for a fire in a two-story structure.
“As our firefighters arrived on scene, the fire quickly escalated to a fully involved fire,” Bush said. He estimated 60 firefighters from companies in Clearfield, Jefferson, Cambria and Indiana counties were on scene four hours fighting the blaze.
Hastings Ambulance Service was also on scene. No injuries were reported.
Jury delivers split verdict in Williams murder case
A jury delivered a split verdict after a murder trial that lasted more than a week — and found Kimberly Sue Williams, 48, of Morrisdale, guilty of involuntary manslaughter, and recklessly endangering another person.
The jury also found Williams not guilty of murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, two counts of aggravated assault, and simple assault.
She was accused of murdering her disabled husband to receive $1 million in inheritance.
After the verdict was read, Williams’ attorney, Steven Trialonas of State College, asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to give Williams unsecured bail and release her.
Williams had been held without bail due to her being charged with first degree murder.