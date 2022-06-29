DuBOIS — Blake Prestash threw a one-hit shut out against DuBois Lumberjacks on Wednesday night in an 8-0 win.
Prestash threw all seven innings, striking out 12 and walking just one.
Hayvin Bumbarger had three hits and knocked in two runs, while Hunter Rumsky plated three runs, including two on a double.
Elijah Quick and Kyle Elensky added two hits a piece.
Clearfield improved to 4-8 overall.
The Chiefs travel to Brookville on Friday.
Clearfield—8
Elensky ss 2220, Bloom c 3111, Billotte cf 4210, Prestash p 3210, Rumsky 2b-eh 3113, Bumbarger 1b 4032, Quick 3b 2021, Mikesell lf 2001, Lopez 2b 0000, Kushner rf 2000, Lutz rf 2000, Mays 2b-eh 3000. Totals: 30-8-11-8.
DuBois—0
McIntosh cf 3000, Chamberlain rf 3010, Clark dh 3000, Bauman p 0000, Mitchell p 0000, Mondi p 0000, Gaffney 3b 2000, Foster ss 2000, Armanini lf 2000, Hickman c 1000, Corle 1b 2000, Knisely dh 2000, Fields 2b 2000. Totals: 21-0-0-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 005 3—8 11 0
DuBois 000 000 0—0 1 2
Errors—Mitchell, Gaffney. LOB—Clearfield 10, DuBois 2. 2B—Rumsky. HBP—Billotte, Quick.
Pitching
DuBois Lumberjacks: Bauman—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Mitchell—4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Mondi—1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Prestash—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
WP—Prestash. LP—Mitchell.