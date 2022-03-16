Suggested Scripture(s): Psalm 27
Dear readers, below you will find a prayer for the people of Ukraine that also includes prayer for the people of Russia. Most of the wording does not originate with me, but I have compiled the prayer from the following sources, with what I hope are appropriate persona; adaptions and additions from my own thoughts as well. You are welcomed to pray whichever portions speak to your heart and spirit. From the internet: Teri McDowell Ott, The Presbyterian Outlook, “Whom Shall I Fear?” and Jason Soroski, author with Crosswalk.com. Also, Pray for Our Nation: Spiritual Prayers to Revive Our Country, by Keith and Megan Provance.
Holy God, our Maker and Redeemer and Strength:
The question in Your word, “Whom shall I fear?” is not rhetorical for the Ukrainians who are now under attack by Russian forces on the land, from the air, the sea, and online. Dearest God, be the light and salvation for Ukraine and its people. We know from history that the situation they presently face is not new. The meaning of its national name is “borderland,” and not a possession for other nations or powers, but nevertheless has been treated as such waiting to be conquered. Now, O God, its people face this peril once again for no reason except imagined, hurt national pride and ego by its enemy and leaders.
So as death upon deaths amount over the 13,000 who have died since 20214, remind us that our Lord Jesus walked the earth in a land ruled by wars and rumors of war, military occupation, and oppression from a ruthless empire. You promise in your word that You will keep those “…in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You, because (they) trust in You.” We pray in Jesus’ saving and strong name that the Ukrainian citizens may once again be made safe, secure, and be comforted and assured by the provision of the true and unwavering peace of our Savior who is the Prince of Peace.
Protect all whom we see on the nightly news – the elderly veteran pacing an old army trench, the grandmother in her pink housecoat taking up arms, the mother and her teenagers practicing at a shooting range, young mothers with their newborns fleeing from a bombed hospital and those who risk their lives to care for them, the common citizens protesting in person against enemy missiles and armor and troops as they seek freedom and redemption for their homeland. We pray for the wounded and victims of cities and villages now leveled and for those who grieve over lost family, friends, and homes. Strengthen and protect President Zelensky and wife, Olena, as they continue to support and encourage the Ukrainian populace by their attending to them via online and personally walking the streets of cities. Protect and enable those from other nations who are attempting to weapons for defense, food, medicine, transportation; as well as people who seek to aid the fleeing and refugees with love, care, and faith to their countries and homes.
Lord God, you have always favored the poor, the oppressed, and “the least of these.” We lift up the Ukranian armed forces –though outnumbered and out-supplied, they are nevertheless through their faith, love of their nation and fellow citizens, and on behalf of all in the world who love democracy and freedom of heart, thought, and life – are daily risking their lives for their fellow citizens and families, including the many who have left family to battle what is an evil, premeditated invasion. For those who have paid the ultimate price (John 15:13) defending homeland, freedom, and faith, receive them we beseech You, into Your eternal care and kingdom.
And finally, we offer intercession and concern for the people of Russia – save those imprisoned for opposing the brutal invasion of Ukraine prompted by Russian leadership and despotism; save those soldiers who are called and ordered to kill and occupy and destroy by their leaders who are far removed by the blood, trauma, and moral and physical injury of war; save those in Russia who oppose the war and whose priorities are people and justice over power; forgive those who are forced to believe lies and untruths concerning Russian leaders motives for this unprovoked invasion; and comfort and assure all throughout the world who fear the threat of widened conflict that could lead to even nuclear confrontation. Help the peoples of the world to not be fearful and panicked, but to put our trust in You for deliverance and protection.
We claim Your promise that when we pray, Your Holy Spirit, O God, intercedes for us with sighs to deep for words. We pray informed by this promise and others through Jesus Christ who says, “In the world you will have trouble; but take comfort, I have overcome the world.” Amen