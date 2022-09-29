EBENSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Camden Potter and Olivia Hutton participated in the District 6 2A Golf Championships on Thursday at Ebensburg Country Club.
Potter shot a 124, while Hutton had a round of 149.
St. Joseph’s Academy’s Maddie Koshko won the individual crown with a round of 73.
Tyrone’s Cassidy Miksich (81) and Penn Cambria’s Bella Spahr (90) and Alyssa Mostick (93) all qualified for the PIAA State Championships.
Penn Cambria won the team title with a 289, while Central Cambria was second with a 323.