There are still three Progressland high school teams playing as Glendale and Mo Valley begin their respective District 6 playoff chases tonight, while Clearfield, which is the top seed in District 9 class 3A, gets a bye before playing in the title game next week.
So it looks like I’ll be making picks for at least two more weeks, although with a heavier emphasis on college games.
I went 7-3 last week, which was right about my season average.
On to the picks...
Glendale at Penns Manor: The Vikings enter the postseason on a roll, winners of five of their last six games, but the sledding gets pretty tough this week against once-beaten Penns Manor. Outside of last week’s 35-0 loss to unblemished Berlin Brothersvalley, the Comets have hardly been tested and are 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 21 points against playoff teams not named Berlin.
THE PICK: PENNS MANOR 34, GLENDALE 17
Moshannon Valley at Northern Cambria: The Colts are as balanced as they come, averaging 178 yards per game passing and 186 per game rushing, while averaging about 26 points per contest. The Knights allow 27 points per game and will need their run-first offense to control the clock and keep the Colts possessions to a minimum.
THE PICK: NORTHERN CAMBRIA 27, MO VALLEY 20
No. 15 Penn State at Indiana: The Nittany Lions played well for three quarters last week against Ohio State before getting blown away in the fourth. They’ll need to bring their best against a Hoosiers team hungry for a win and dangerous at home.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 30, INDIANA 23
No. 20 Syracuse at Pitt: The Orange started the season 6-0, but have lost two straight, while Pitt has been as inconsistent as anyone in the nation. This is a team that only lost to No. 1 Tennessee by 7 in OT.
THE PICK: PITT 33, SYRACUSE 27
No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia: Speaking of the Vols, can their high-octane offense be stopped by anyone? The Bulldogs are at home and have the athletes to do it, but they will be without defensive stalwart Nolan Smith and I’m not sure the Georgia offense is built to keep pace in a shootout. And yet...
GEORGIA 33, TENNESSEE 31
No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU: The Tigers opened the season with a home loss to Florida State, took one on the chin against Tennessee (40-13) and barely survived the mess that is Auburn (21-17). They’ll need to be much better against a Crimson Tide team with no margin for error if they want a playoff berth.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 38, LSU 24
No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State: The Wildcats made a believer out of me with their dismantling of Oklahoma State last week. The Cowboys beat the Longhorns a week earlier and Texas QB Quinn Ewers has been shaky on the road. That said, the Longhorns are coming off a bye week and the Wildcats could be in for a letdown.
THE PICK: KANSAS STATE 37, TEXAS 34
No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 22 N.C. State: Other than an OT shootout loss to Clemson, the Deamon Deacons were looking very good until an inexplicable 48-21 loss to Louisville last week. A rebound game against the Wolfpack, who are simply not at all the same without QB Devin Leary, looks to be in order.
THE PICK: WAKE FOREST 41, NC STATE 27
Air Force at Army: Some of my favorite games each and every year are the service academy games where possessions are at a premium with each team running versions of the option offense.
THE PICK: AIR FORCE 17, ARMY 14
No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern: Why would I put this game on the list? Is it because I am predicting the upset of the season? That would be a no. I just want at least one easy win in a week full of tossups.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 52, NORTHWESTERN 17
Last Week: 7-3, 70%
This season: 66-24, 73.3%