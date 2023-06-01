The Clearfield Chiefs opened their Federation League season Thursday with an 8-3 loss to visiting Sykesville.
Blake Prestash led the Chiefs with two doubles and three RBIs.
Elijah Quick added two hits and tossed an inning of scoreless relief for Post 6.
Hunter Rumsky was hung with the loss after allowing six earned runs in four-plus innings of work. He walked five batters and struck out five.
Clearfield is back in action Sunday at 2 p.m., hosting Brookville.
Sykesville—8
Sicheri cf-p 2100, Foster 2b 3111, Walker 1b 2200, Price 3b 3110, Franco c 3113, Herzing ss 3241, Dillinger lf 3001, Glasl eh 3001, Uberti dh-p 2000, Simbeck p 0000, Mowney lf 3010. Totals: 28-8-7-7.
Clearfield—3
Elensky ss 4100, Lopez eh 2000, Prestash 3b 3023, Bumbarger 1b 2000, Rumsky p 2000, Bloom c 3010, Quick cf 3020, Welker rf 2000, Irvin ph 1000, Mays lf 2100, Patrick 2b 2110. Totals: 26-3-6-3.
Score by innings
Sykesville 300 140 0—8 7 3
Clearfield 100 020 0—3 6 2
Errors—Foster, Herzing, Price; Prestash, Rumsky. 2B—Foster, Frano; Prestash 2. 3B—Herzing. SF—Frano. HBP—Patrick (by Uberti). SB—Quick.
Pitching
Sykesville: Simbeck—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Uberti—2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Sicheri—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Rumsky—4+ IP, 7 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO; Mays—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Quick—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Simbeck. LP—Rumsky.