Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 1:06 a.m., officers were dispatched to Sheetz on Route 879 for a report of a disturbance involving a woman suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Contact was made with the female, who identified herself as a 17-year-old Clearfield girl. Contact was also made with a man, identified as Kaleb Schwartz, 19, of Clearfield. Both were determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Schwartz was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence and later transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed on Schwartz for driving under the influence and related offenses. One citation will be filed on the girl for public intoxication.
———
On Thursday at 9:58 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Clearfield Shawville Highway for a moving violation and for an equipment violation. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Robert Misho, 36, of Clearfield, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Friday at 9:42 p.m., police were dispatched to Main Street, Burnside Borough, for an incident of disorderly conduct involving a 52-year-old Burnside man as suspect and an 18-year-old Cherry Tree man as victim.
———
On June 14, police investigated an identity theft involving a 64-year-old Mahaffey woman as victim. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.