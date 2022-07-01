Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Friday at 1:06 a.m., officers were dispatched to Sheetz on Route 879 for a report of a disturbance involving a woman suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Contact was made with the female, who identified herself as a 17-year-old Clearfield girl. Contact was also made with a man, identified as Kaleb Schwartz, 19, of Clearfield. Both were determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Schwartz was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence and later transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed on Schwartz for driving under the influence and related offenses. One citation will be filed on the girl for public intoxication.

———

On Thursday at 9:58 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Clearfield Shawville Highway for a moving violation and for an equipment violation. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Robert Misho, 36, of Clearfield, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Friday at 9:42 p.m., police were dispatched to Main Street, Burnside Borough, for an incident of disorderly conduct involving a 52-year-old Burnside man as suspect and an 18-year-old Cherry Tree man as victim.

———

On June 14, police investigated an identity theft involving a 64-year-old Mahaffey woman as victim. This investigation is ongoing.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

