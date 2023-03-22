Clearfield Regional Police
Clearfield Regional Police initiated a vehicle stop along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township for a traffic violation. Police found the driver to have an active arrest warrant through the state police in Rockview. The male was released to PSP Rockview.
———
Police responded to a structure fire along West Front Street in Clearfield Borough. Police found a male had exited the residence and was severely burned in the process. EMS arrived and the male was life flighted to Pittsburgh due to his injuries. Multiple fire departments arrived and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread and/or damaged any neighboring structures.
———
Police responded to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center for a disorderly male inside the school. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police were called to West Pine Street and Williams Street for a tractor trailer that was stuck on the railroad tracks. Police were able to assist him and get them back on the roadway.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 9 at 8:38 a.m. on the 1400 block of Grassflat Avenue in Cooper Township, two people were involved in a physical altercation. Both Ryan Byron, 41, and Alisha Byron, 29, both of Grassflat, showed signs of injuries and were taken into custody. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On March 18 at 3:19 a.m. on Coal Street in Osceola Mills Borough, a 2013 Buick Verano driven by Kyra N. Kephart, 30, of Sandy Ridge, was turning left onto Coal Street and struck a 1988 Jeep Wrangler that was parked. PSP were assisted on scene by Columbia Vol. Fire Co. and Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
On March 20 at 6:23 p.m. on the 2700 block of Main Street in Bigler Township at Dollar General at 6:23 p.m., PSP received a report of a retail theft in Madera. An unknown male entered the store and took a number of assorted food items without paying, specifically a loaf of bread, key lime pie and Cheetos. The male fled on foot when he was confronted by store employees. He is described as a white male, black hair, goatee, glasses, wearing a brown coat and blue sweatpants. He was carrying a camouflage backpack. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
———
PSP investigated an incident of sexual assault between two inmates at SCI Houtzdale on Feb. 15. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at DuBois
On March 18 at 4:02 p.m. on Hoovertown Road in Huston Township, PSP conducted an investigation at the above location where a 48-year-old female of Penfield was discovered deceased inside of her residence. The Clearfield County Coroner responded and pronounced the victim deceased. There were no suspicious findings.
———
On March 18 at 6:20 p.m. on I80 eastbound near mile marker 107 east of Anderson Creek Road in Union Township, a Peterbilt tractor trailer was traveling eastbound in the right lane and attempted to change lanes. A 2017 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling eastbound in the left lane and was struck by the Peterbilt, which continued eastbound without stopping. Investigation continues.
State Police at Rockview
PSP Rockview is investigating an assault that took place on Jan. 27 at 10:57 a.m. on Hillside Road in Rush Township, Centre County.
———
On Feb. 21 at 12:54 a.m. on I-99 northbound, Kasha Perry, 33, of Bellefonte and Tyler Grimes, 36, of Clarence were found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.