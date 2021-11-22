With just one week of the regular season remaining in college football, the playoffs began to take shape this past Saturday thanks to several routs.
Michigan State and Oregon both got crushed to completely fall out of playoff contention. The Spartans were whacked by Ohio State, which boosts an already strong case for the Buckeyes.
Cincinnati, which also needed some style points, hammered an 8-win SMU team to help make its case to be included in the playoff, while Notre Dame and Michigan each pounded lesser opponents to hold serve.
There is still plenty to be decided in the next two weeks, but a muddy picture did become a little more clear.
This is how I see things:
1. Georgia — The Bulldogs remain at the the top with an easy win over FCS Charleston Southern. I hate that nearly all the SEC teams schedule what basically amounts to an off-week and I truly think that hurts the resume’ of any team that does it. But Georgia’s FBS opponents are a combined 61-49 and it has thrashed pretty much all of them. So the Dawgs didn’t really need any help to boost their case.
2. Ohio State — With the Buckeyes’ rout of Michigan State, coupled with Oregon’s loss and Alabama’s tough win over Arkansas, I moved them from No. 4 to No. 2 in my rankings. A massive game with Michigan and a likely Big 10 title game showdown with Wisconsin for the winner remains. So Ohio State would easily stay at No. 2 and could move to the top spot should Georgia falter in the SEC Championship to...
3. Alabama — The Tide offense looked great in a 42-35 victory over the Razorbacks, but the defense was exposed over and over again. I still think Alabama is a playoff team for now, but with Auburn and Georgia still left, there is plenty of opportunity for a drop out of the Top 4.
4. Michigan — The teams the Wolverines have defeated are 52-58, which is the exact same record as the teams Ohio State had downed. But the Buckeyes have a lot more routs on their schedule, including over a Spartan team that dumped Michigan. Hence, the difference in ranking. The Ohio State –Michigan loser will make way for a new team in the Top 4 next week.
5. Cincinnati — And that team will be Cincinnati if it defeats a dangerous East Carolina team. The Bearcats strength of schedule still leaves a lot to be desired, but the win over SMU helped and an AAC title tilt with 10-1 Houston is on the docket. Still, the Bearcats opponents are just 47-66, which gives me a little trouble justifying their ranking over ...
6. Oklahoma State — The Cowboys resume’ got boosted a little with the win over Texas Tech and could get a massive injection if Oklahoma State can defeat bitter rival Oklahoma. The Cowboys opponents are 56-54 and the teams they have defeated are 50-49. That makes them the only 1-loss team whose opponents’ combined records are above .500.
7. Notre Dame — I touted the Irish last week, but it only took a few days for them to fall a spot, despite winning and having two teams in front of them get crushed. Why? It’s all about the strength of schedule and how Georgia Tech negatively impacted it as well as the fact that seven of the 10 teams the Irish have victories over lost last week..
8. Baylor — It’s fairly likely the playoffs are made up of four of the above seven teams, but there is still a chance that this could be the first year a 2-loss team makes it. The Bears would need Alabama to lose twice to get ahead of them, but there is still a path. Baylor’s opponents are 61-49 and the teams they have defeated are 46-42, so they’ve played one of the more challenging schedules of the contenders. It’s a longshot, but Baylor is still alive.
9. Oklahoma — The Sooners actually have a better chance than Baylor to get in because they are just a 1-loss team and have Oklahoma State and a possible Big 12 Championship ahead. The current record of the teams the Sooners have defeated is just 40-59, but that will jump considerably in the coming weeks.
10. Wake Forest — The committee will likely have Ole Miss in the Top 10 or perhaps Oregon or Michigan State. But Wake is a 2-loss team with the best chance of winning its conference (outside of Alabama) at the moment. Plus the teams the Deamon Deacons have defeated have a winning record (45-42). None of the three mentioned have that and only Oregon still has a chance at playing for a conference title.
Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan State, BYU and UTSA make up the next five in my rankings UTSA is 11-0, but the teams they have defeated are a combined 45-65 and there is still not a signature win in there.
BOWL ELIGIBILTY — There are 41 bowls this season, including the two national seminfinals, so a total of 82 teams get to play in the postseason.
There are 68 teams that have won six games or more and are eligible. And there are 36 teams that have at least seven losses and are not.
So that means 26 teams will fight it out this week (and next for a couple) for the final 14 spots. Looking at matchups, there is a good chance that there could be a deficit of eligible teams by one or two.
That means a 5-7 team or two could go bowling.
That simply means there are too many bowls. Teams with losing records should not be getting rewarded with bowl games.
That said, there are a few games this week that could be interesting as 5-6 teams battle for bowl eligibility.
Who would have ever thought that Florida vs. Florida State would top that list?
In Conference USA, Old Dominion plays Charlotte, while Middle Tennessee and Florida Atlantic also battle for bowl eligibility.
And in the Big 10, Maryland and Rutgers have a showdown to see who goes bowling?
Can you use the word showdown for a game between two 5-6 teams for a chance to go to a low-level bowl?
Probably not, but at least the fan bases of those teams have a bit more to root for in some of those games the rest of the country cares very little about.