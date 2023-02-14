Area 5 Tournament
DuBois Results
12U
First—Rachel Peace (108), Adalyn Schaffer (100).
Second—Lance Davidson (105), Brogan Hoare (100).
Third—Luca Morelli (75).
10U
Third—Rocco Morelli (70).
8U
Third—Brezlin Bruner (65).
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:31 pm
