Four years ago, Heather Lyke took a leap of faith.
Lyke, Pitt’s athletic director, was on the job for only eight months. The Panthers were coming off a 5-7 season in Pat Narduzzi’s third year at the helm. It was hardly a no-brainer. But on Dec. 6, 2017, Lyke extended Narduzzi’s contract through at least the 2024 season, committing to him as the long-term leader of the program.
That commitment paid off this year with an ACC championship. And perhaps unsurprisingly, another commitment is in the works. Lyke confirmed on Tuesday that both parties have discussed Narduzzi’s contract and a possible extension.
“Pat and I will work on his arrangement and deal. We are and we have,” Lyke said during Pitt’s Peach Bowl press conference at the team’s South Side facility. “When we’re ready to share that, we absolutely will.”
Narduzzi, Pitt’s second-longest tenured coach of the last 50 years, has a 53-36 overall record and a 36-17 mark in ACC play. Pitt has won 10 of its last 12 conference games dating back to 2020 and holds a stable position in the Coastal division.
Narduzzi’s seven-year tenure is longer than the other six Coastal coaches combined after the recent introductions of Miami’s Mario Cristobal, Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry, Virginia’s Tony Elliott and Duke’s Mike Elko.
It’s unlikely an extension would bring Narduzzi close to what Cristobal is reportedly making ($8 million annually over 10 years). But surely a new contract would include a pay bump. Pitt does not disclose contract details. Narduzzi earned $4.81 million during the 2020 fiscal year, according to tax documents made public by the university.
Narduzzi’s Pitt has two of three possible Coastal titles (divisions were removed last year) since signing that 2017 extension. This year, the Panthers capitalized on their trip to Charlotte, beating Wake Forest, 45-21, two weeks ago.
Lyke added that she’s “not surprised one bit” by Narduzzi and Pitt’s success this season. The Panthers are 11-2 after capturing their first outright conference title. Pitt has a chance to get to 12 wins for just the second time in program history (1976) when it faces Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.
There are still lingering questions surrounding that game. Narduzzi didn’t offer an update on Pitt’s interim offensive coordinator situation after Mark Whipple’s abrupt resignation last week. Narduzzi also confirmed that Heisman Trophy finalist and star quarterback Kenny Pickett is still undecided whether or not he will play.
“Everybody’s got a business decision to make,” Narduzzi said. “... We all have to respect those decisions, whatever they are. We all know what we’d like. But not everybody has to deal with the consequences of playing or not playing.”
Obviously, Pitt’s chances of beating Michigan State are greater with Pickett. The Panthers opened as four-point betting favorites and now sit as slight underdogs with his status in limbo. But even if Pickett doesn’t play, the Peach Bowl still serves as an opportunity for Pitt to finish off its season and build toward the future — a future Narduzzi will very much be a part of.
“When I talk to alumni and donors and unbelievable fans that we have, they reference the past a lot because it’s so historic, right? We were just with Tony Dorsett and Kenny Pickett, and it’s amazing,” Lyke said of this past weekend’s Heisman festivities in New York. “But this is about today and the future. With this program, it takes time to build it the right way. We have unbelievable confidence in coach Narduzzi and our staff. They’re building it. And this is just the start of where we’re headed.”