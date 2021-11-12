Sometimes, Pat Narduzzi just can’t help himself.
Pitt’s coach is justifiably proud of his team’s 8-2 record as it moves closer to a second ACC Coastal championship since 2018. If Pitt defeats Virginia on Nov. 20 at Heinz Field and Miami loses any of its three remaining games, the Panthers will represent the Coastal Division in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 4 in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Pitt hasn’t enjoyed such a lofty perch since the 2009 team, playing in the Big East, was 9-1.
Why not puff out your chest and tell the world, “You know, we’re not too bad.”
He did so Thursday night just before midnight in the aftermath of Pitt’s thrilling 30-23 overtime victory against North Carolina at Heinz Field.
When he was asked about Pitt’s problems in the ground game (an average of 3.1 yards per carry), he quickly turned around the question and pointed it at the Tar Heels (2.3 per carry).
“They couldn’t run the ball either,” he said.
Then, he credited the North Carolina’s defense, sort of.
“You give them credit,” he said. “They’ve got a bunch of good football players over there, too. They’ve got a bunch of four- and five-star guys, top-10 recruiting classes. And it just didn’t look like it (Thursday), the way Pitt played.”
When Pitt’s ability to turn back opponents on fourth down was mentioned — the Panthers lead the nation, allowing only three conversions in 17 plays (17.6%) — he boldly stated, “I think people should probably just punt or do something else.”
This is not a criticism of a coach who often has deserved it at various times in his seven seasons at Pitt. (See Penn State, goal line, 2019).
But a big part of Pitt’s success this season are the 12 so-called super seniors, who could have given up the game, gone to the NFL or transferred elsewhere after last season. Instead, Kenny Pickett and 11 of his current teammates came back for another season under Narduzzi. Their knowledge and maturity gained from long college careers should not be underestimated.
Narduzzi also tapped into another nearby resource when he asked Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin how to handle a short work week.
“We didn’t practice much this week. We had to keep them fresh and I got that from coach Tomlin,” Narduzzi said. “It’s nice to have neighbors like that. I thought our kids’ legs were fresh. To me that was critical to winning the game.”
The victory was only Pitt’s second this season by a single-digit margin.
“I think we needed a game like this,” Pickett said, “when it was tight in the fourth, tight in overtime and we battled through it, got it done.”
In different ways and with different people.
Injuries kept wide receivers Taysir Mack and Jaylon Barden, offensive tackle Gabe Houy, defensive tackle Keyshon Camp and cornerback A.J. Woods on the sideline. Plus, right guard Jake Kradel was hurt in the first quarter and did not return, forcing Pitt to remake 40% of its starting offensive line.
Jordan Addison, one of the nation’s top pass catchers, returned two punts 22 and 25 yards to set up touchdowns. Even while Pickett held his breath.
“I’m not a huge fan of Jordan on punt returns,” he said. “Team guy, does whatever we need him to do. I always whisper in his ear to fair-catch it. I want to make sure he’s running routes for me.”
Addison had plenty left to join Pickett in reaching important milestones. He became the first Pitt player with 1,000 receiving yards (1,070) since Tyler Boyd in 2014.
Pickett is rewriting several pages of the Pitt and ACC record books. He broke the Pitt standard for career passing yards (11,501) and 300-yard games (15), surpassing Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in both categories. With 12,300 yards of total offense and three or four games remaining, he could leave Pitt standing second all-time in the ACC only to N.C. State’s Philip Rivers in total and aerial yards.
“All records, rewards and accolades, it’s really a team effort,” Pickett said. “I just want to thank my teammates, my coaches.
“It’s been a helluva run. We’re not done yet. We got a lot of work to do.”