On Tuesday afternoon, Kenny Pickett made the six-hour drive home from Pittsburgh to Oakhurst, N.J., with a lot on his mind.
Pickett is “undecided” if he will play in the Peach Bowl after the departure of Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, he told The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.
Pickett said after Pitt’s ACC championship win over Wake Forest last Saturday that, “I plan on playing,” in the postseason. But that statement was made before Whipple resigned abruptly and was formally announced as Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator on Wednesday.
“With recent news out of our team, with coach Whipple and everybody ... I’d say I’m undecided right now,” Pickett said, before being asked about the risks and rewards of playing in the Peach Bowl. “It’s not something I’ve sat down and discussed with my family. It’s been a crazy past couple of days. ... These next couple of days I’ll be able to sit down and figure that out.”
While to some it may seem cut and dried either way, Pickett does have a difficult decision on his hands. The Heisman Trophy finalist and ACC Player of Year could finish a special season on the national stage against Michigan State, which owns the worst pass defense in college football. Or, he could avoid injury and the risk of a poor performance working alongside an interim offensive coordinator.
If Pickett decides not to play, the logical replacement would be Nick Patti. A fourth-year player from New Jersey, Patti has been Pickett’s immediate backup, completing 12 of 14 passes for 140 yards in relief this season. Patti also completed 7 of 10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in Pitt’s spring game in April.
Pitt hasn’t announced who will call plays in the Peach Bowl. There are really two candidates. One is tight ends coach Tim Salem, who served as Pitt’s interim coordinator in the 2015 Military Bowl. The other is wide receivers coach Brennan Marion, who mentored Jordan Addison into a Biletnikoff Award finalist and has play-calling experience at Howard and William & Mary.
Neither of them are Whipple, though. The 64-year-old veteran coach was the architect of college football’s third-highest scoring offense (43 points per game). Whipple was named one of 15 semifinalists for this year’s Broyles award, given to the top assistant in the country.
Whipple guided Pickett during his remarkable 2021 season. Nationally, Pickett ranks third in passing touchdowns (42) and fifth in passing yards (4,319). He also rewrote Pitt’s record books, setting all-time marks in passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions and total offense.
This season has catapulted Pickett into the national eye, making him not only a Heisman contender but also a finalist for the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards. On Tuesday, Pickett was announced as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award, given to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with his class.
Pickett, who is home in New Jersey now, will be honored on Friday at a banquet in Baltimore by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation. Then, he’ll be off to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman ceremony.
And he’ll do so with one decision on his mind.