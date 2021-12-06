One phrase dominated Pitt’s remarkable run to an ACC championship. And as much as the Panthers might point to the team’s “we not me” slogan, anyone who’s watched Pitt this season — and everyone chanting in the blue seats of Bank of America Stadium this past weekend — knows the phrase is only two words long: Kenny Heisman.
On Monday night, that phrase became more than a rallying cry, more than Pitt fans’ dream, want and desire. It became a real possibility.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is officially a Heisman Trophy finalist, joining Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson as candidates to win the most coveted trophy in college sports. By virtue of being named a finalist, Pickett is confirmed as one of the award’s top four vote-getters.
Pickett is Pitt’s first Heisman finalist since Larry Fitzgerald was the runner-up in 2003. Running back Tony Dorsett is the program’s lone winner back in 1976 when Pitt won its ninth national championship. Craig Heyward (1987), Dan Marino (1981), Hugh Green (1980) and Marshall Goldberg (1937, 1938) are also former Heisman finalists from Pitt.
The Heisman winner will be announced Saturday. The trophy ceremony will be held in New York City and air at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
“It’s a special thing,” Pickett said after Pitt’s ACC title win against Wake Forest, when asked about being a Heisman contender. “It hasn’t been done here in a long time, so to have your name be next to that award and talks of you going to New York City and that being close to home, it’s special. But it’s a team award. I think I’ve improved, yes. But you look at this team, we’ve improved so much. ... I think it speaks for everybody.”
That’s been Pickett’s approach all season, that individual accolades come with team success. And this season certainly hasn’t been short of honors for No. 8.
Pickett is a finalist for the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards, given to the best player in the country. He’s also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards, given to the top quarterback in the country.
Winners of the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards — as well as the Biletnikoff Award, for which Pitt’s Jordan Addison is a finalist — will be announced on ESPN’s awards show on Thursday night.
The Oakhurst, N.J. native has rewritten Pitt’s record books this season, setting all-time marks in passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions, total offense and touchdowns responsible for.
Pickett overtook Dan Marino’s passing touchdowns mark with two scores against Wake Forest. He also set an ACC single-season passing touchdowns record, one previously held by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.
Pickett’s numbers stack up with the best across the country. Nationally, he ranks third in passing touchdowns (42), fifth in passing yards (4,319) and third in completions of 20-plus yards (72). Pickett’s Pro Football Focus quarterback grade of 92.8 sits second in the country, narrowly behind Young’s 92.9.
Young is the betting favorite to hoist the Heisman Trophy. As of Monday afternoon, Young’s odds to win were -6000 on FanDuel Sportsbook. In other words, a $100 bet would profit $1.67. Behind him? Hutchinson (+1800) and Pickett (+3000).
Of course, Las Vegas doesn’t pick the Heisman. The winner comes down to 928 electors: 870 college football media members, 57 living Heisman winners and one overall fan vote.
But Young’s most recent performance — throwing for 421 yards and lifting Alabama to an SEC championship win against Georgia’s heralded defense — makes him the overwhelming front-runner.
Regardless of what happens Saturday night, Pickett reaching New York is an accomplishment on its own. The former three-star prospect and Temple commit went through highs and lows in his Pitt career.
Pickett could have left for the NFL after last season for a Senior Bowl invite and a fourth- or fifth-round draft grade. Instead, he returned with one firm goal in mind.
“The focus since I’ve gotten to Pitt has always been the ACC championship. I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t think we have a legit opportunity at that,” Pickett told the Post-Gazette in June. “... I want to come back with my kids and tell them that I was a hall of famer here. I did this, I did that. We won this, we won that. That’s awesome. But I think if we take care of the team stuff, all of the accolades take care of itself. There are no hall of fame players who were on 0-10 teams.”
Turns out, Pickett is on an 11-2 team that won a championship. And he sure seems like a shoe-in to be inducted in the Pitt athletics hall of fame.
Maybe, one day, he’ll end up in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, where he’ll face Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. For now, though, Pickett will have to settle for being something few thought he’d become: a Heisman Trophy finalist.