Pat Narduzzi will have a lot of new spots to fill in Pitt’s Sun Bowl matchup against No. 18 UCLA in El Paso on Dec. 30.
Five more Pitt players announced via Twitter on Monday morning that they will forego the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft, and all of them were starters. Running back Israel Abanikanda, offensive tackle Gabe Houy, offensive tackle Carter Warren, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive end Deslin Alexandre all took to social media to announce their decisions to skip the game.
They joined both unanimous All-American defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, and safety Brandon Hill, who earned an All-ACC honorable mention, as Pitt starters who have announced they would skip the Sun Bowl but not enter the transfer portal. Hill’s announcement indicated his intentions to declare for the NFL draft, while Kancey’s announcement was purely that he wouldn’t be able to play due to injury. As of Monday, Kancey hasn’t declared for the draft, even though he’s a nationally recognized product who’s moved up draft boards with a strong season.
“I want to thank god my family, close friends, personal trainers the University of Pittsburgh, Coach Narduzzi along with Coach [Andre] Powell and the entire coaching staff for making me into the man I have become over the years,” Abanikanda said in a released statement. “To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers, from the jokes in the locker room to the temp runs on the field. I can say we grew an unbreakable bond over the years.”
Abanikanda led the ACC with 1,431 rushing yards to earn first team All-ACC honors and led the country with 21 total touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior out of Brooklyn, N.Y., was the focal point of the Panthers’ offense throughout the season. Against Virginia Tech, he tied the program’s 112-year-old single-game rushing touchdown record with six scores against the Hokies, and his 320 rushing yards that day broke Tony Dorsett’s single-game program record that stood since 1975.
Dennis was also an integral part of the Panthers’ success in a 8-4 regular season. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior out of Syracuse, N.Y., also earned first team All-ACC honors, with his 94 combined tackles being sixth-most in the conference. His seven sacks were also second-most on the team.
“To my teammates,” Dennis released in a statement, “you put it all on the line with me every single day. I’m so thankful for the irreplaceable brotherhood that we built. You will forever be my family. To [linebacker] coach [Ryan] Manalac, you’ve helped me grow as a player and a man. I am grateful for you and the impact you made on our team culture. To Coach Narduzzi, thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Syracuse and believing in my potential.”
While Dennis was one of Pitt’s highest-profile players on defense, Alexandre has been a face of the team and a leader on and off the field for the program. Alexandre had 41 tackles in 2022 and earned an All-ACC honorable mention. His 5.5 sacks on the season were the third-most on a team that led the country with 45 sacks.
Alexandre also is a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award for his charity work through name, image and likeness policies. The Haitian-born redshirt senior launched his Fifth Down campaign in August with the goal to raise $50,000 for youth in Haiti. Alexandre announced on Dec. 5 that the goal of the campaign had been met.
Houy didn’t receive conference accolades in 2022, but the 6-foot-6, 325-pound redshirt senior from Upper St. Clair High School became a longstanding starter on Pitt’s offensive line since 2018. He also earned third team All-ACC honors in 2021 when Pitt won the ACC championship.
Warren suffered a season-ending injury early in the year, but was arguably the face of Pitt’s offensive line as a consistent starter since 2019 who earned second team All-ACC honors in 2021. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound redshirt senior from Paterson, N.J., had earned a Senior Bowl invite in 2021 but decided to return for a final season with the Panthers in 2022.
“As a coach, one of the hardest things is saying goodbye to your players when their college careers end,” Narduzzi released in a statement. “Your players are family. That love doesn’t end when they stop playing college football. To Brandon, Deslin, Gabe, Izzy and SirVocea: you are forever Pitt men!”
In addition to Pitt players who entered the transfer portal like quarterback Kedon Slovis and defensive end John Morgan III, there are now eight starters for the Panthers who have publicly announced they would not play in the Sun Bowl.
That also doesn’t include defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, who has declared he would play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. That announcement signals Baldonado should be expected to declare for the NFL draft, but doesn’t preclude him from playing in the Sun Bowl if he chooses to participate.
Still, Baldonado missed Pitt’s last two games due to injury, and even if he weren’t to declare for the draft ahead of the Sun Bowl, his participation could be in question.
But even if Baldonado does start for the Panthers in the Sun Bowl, it’s clear the starting roster will look a lot different from when it took the field during the 2022 regular season.