Pitt might be without its top receiver and rusher this weekend.
Jordan Addison and Israel Abanikanda, key cogs in one of college football’s top offenses, are “questionable” to play against Miami, coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday.
Addison and Abanikanda exited Pitt’s 27-17 win over Clemson and did not return after entering concussion protocol.
“We’ll see,” Narduzzi said at his weekly press conference. “I mean, you can’t ever project what’s going to happen. But we’re going to protect our kids. It’s always going to be to protect our guys. We’ll see where they are. I don’t make that decision. Our trainers and doctors will make that decision.”
Addison’s last action against Clemson was catching a 23-yard touchdown pass with a few minutes to go in the second quarter. Three plays earlier, Addison went up for a 29-yard jump ball and landed awkwardly, hitting his head on the Heinz Field grass. Narduzzi said he thinks that was the play that caused Addison’s concussion.
Abanikanda left after getting tackled by Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips late in the third quarter. Phillips hit Abanikanda, who was not a defenseless runner, in the head with his right shoulder and the side of his helmet. Phillips was not penalized for targeting, though Narduzzi and Pitt players lobbied for it at the time.
Not having either Abanikanda or Addison — or both — would take some juice out of Pitt’s offense, which is scoring 45.3 points per game (fourth-best nationally).
Addison has been Kenny Pickett’s favorite target over the last two seasons. Through seven games this year, the sophomore has 39 receptions for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only two other wideouts — Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns and Fresno State’s Jalen Cropper — have hit double-digit receiving touchdowns this year.
Abanikanda, meanwhile, is the Panthers’ best ball-carrier, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He’s been particularly effective the last two games, tallying a combined 196 rushing yards on 30 carries against Virginia Tech and Clemson.
In Abanikanda’s absence, true freshman Rodney Hammond rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries in the fourth quarter on Saturday. He — along with Vincent Davis, whose 79 carries lead the team — would have a more pronounced role against Miami this weekend if Abanikanda can’t go.
In the passing game, Addison would be missed. But Narduzzi is confident in the options that would be at Pickett’s fingertips. Jared Wayne and Taysir Mack have combined for 45 receptions and 706 yards. Tight end Lucas Krull has five touchdown catches. Wide receivers Melquise Stovall, Shocky Jacques-Louis and Jaylon Barden, along with freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew, all have more than 100 yards this year.
National,
ACC recognition
Starting safety Brandon Hill was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to college football’s best defensive back. Hill leads the Panthers with 46 tackles and six pass breakups. He also had a game-sealing interception at Tennessee.
Two of Hill’s teammates garnered attention from the league office on Monday, with offensive tackle Carter Warren and linebacker SirVocea Dennis earning weekly awards.
Warren, Pitt’s highest-graded blocker against the Tigers, was named the ACC’s offensive lineman of the week. Dennis was named the ACC’s co-linebacker of the week after picking off D.J. Uiagalelei’s shovel pass and returning it for a 50-yard touchdown.
Kickoff
announcement
Pitt’s game at Duke next Saturday will kick at noon and air on ACC Network, the conference announced.