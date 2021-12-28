Dec. 16 was a reasonable, yet disappointing day for the neutral college football fan. That afternoon, star running back Kenneth Walker III opted out of the Peach Bowl. Six hours later, Kenny Pickett did the same, meaning the New Year’s Six matchup between Pitt and Michigan State would not feature its two most marketable players.
Pickett and Walker finished third and fifth, respectively, in this year’s Heisman Trophy voting. Players of that standing rarely face off outside of the playoff. But at least Pitt can celebrate not facing college football’s top tailback. Right?
“I wanted to go against the best,” Pitt linebacker Phil Campbell said last week. “I understand. I get it. But I was licking my chops. I couldn’t wait to go against him.”
Interestingly enough, that sentiment is shared throughout Pitt’s defense. Just like the casual fan, the Panthers wanted to see Walker suit up on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
“ Kenneth Walker was a big part of their offense,” safety Brandon Hill said Monday over Zoom from Atlanta. “You always wanted to go against guys like that at the college level, just to experience the atmosphere, experience the game.”
“He’s a great running back and a top draft prospect,” linebacker SirVocea Dennis added. “When you think about going against a guy like that, it’s just amazing. It kind of makes the game exciting.”
The game is still intriguing without Walker and Pickett. Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison should have chances to create fireworks against a porous Michigan State secondary. Pitt’s defense will also have its hands full with explosive wideouts Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor. But it would have been undeniably riveting to see one of the nation’s nastiest run defenses square up with Walker.
A Wake Forest transfer, Walker guided Michigan State on an unexpected rise in Mel Tucker’s first full season as head coach. The Spartans’ preseason over/under win total was set by bookmakers at 4.5. They smashed that, starting 8-0 and getting ranked as high as third by the College Football Playoff committee.
Walker was the driving force during Michigan State’s eight-game winning streak and especially its defining win over rival Michigan. Walker rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns against the Wolverines, vaulting his name into the Heisman conversation.
Ultimately, Walker didn’t garner enough votes to be invited to the ceremony. But his 1,636 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns did earn him the Doak Walker Award, given to college football’s top running back. Walker also won the Walter Camp Award, beating out four other finalists — Pickett, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia’s Jordan Davis — for player of the year honors.
Jordon Simmons and Elijah Collins, who have combined for only 342 yards this year, are expected to share duties at running back in Walker’s absence.
All of that is to say Michigan State is losing a lot. It’s losing a player with eight games of 125 rushing yards or more, and it’s losing its identity.
Now, would the Panthers, who boast the nation’s sixth-best run defense, have allowed Walker that kind of production? Or would they have shut him down like they did All-American rusher and Syracuse star Sean Tucker? Tucker, who averaged 133.4 yards per game in Syracuse’s first 11 games, managed only 29 in a finale loss to Pitt.
We’ll never know the answer to how Pitt would have coped with Walker. But we will find out how the Panthers handle Reed, Nailor and quarterback Payton Thorne without starting cornerback Damarri Mathis, who also opted out.
“He’s as accurate as any quarterback we’ve seen this year,” Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates said of Thorne. “So it doesn’t surprise me a lick that they’re one of the top 10 teams in the country based on watching him play and lead their offense.”
Statistically, Thorne has been above average this season. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller ranks sixth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game. On throws of 20 yards or more, Pro Football Focus rates him 18th out of 50 quarterbacks with 50-plus downfield attempts. In that area, Thorne has relied heavily on Reed and Nailor.
Reed is the team’s leading receiver with 946 yards and eight touchdowns. Half of those scores have gone for 35 or more yards. Reed also boasts two punt return touchdowns. Nailor, meanwhile, missed Michigan State’s last four games due to injury, but will be back for the Peach Bowl. Nailor, who gained the nickname “Speedy” in training camp, had 587 yards on 31 receptions (18.9 yards per catch) in his first eight games.
“We’ve seen a lot of speed and we just want to make sure communication is right in the secondary to avoid any mishaps,” Hill said. “If we accomplish that, when we accomplish that, we’ll be in a great position.”
Hill can say that confidently because he knows what Pitt’s defense has to offer. Nationally, the Panthers entered Tuesday’s slate of bowls ranked second in sacks (51), fourth in tackles for loss (106) and sixth in third-down conversion rate allowed (31.9%).
Pitt has allowed more than 350 passing yards four times this season with two of those occasions leading to losses to Western Michigan and Miami. But most recently, Bates’ unit shut down Wake Forest’s high-powered attack and picked off Sam Hartman four times in the ACC title game.
On Thursday, Pitt won’t be tested by Walker, much to its players’ chagrin. But they do have an opportunity to put their stamp on Pitt’s 2021 season.
“I believe this year, this group has come together more than any that I’ve seen for a long time,” Bates said. “And so they’ve kept focused. They’ve kept focused on what’s important. And that’s why we’ve had success.”