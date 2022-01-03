The final touchdown of Pitt’s best football season in 40 years came in the Peach Bowl last Thursday, when Cam Bright scooped up a Michigan State turnover and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.
It would be one of Bright’s final plays as a Panther.
Bright, a senior linebacker and co-captain, announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
“Thank you Pitt for years of memories & relationships that will last a lifetime,” Bright wrote in a note he posted on social media. “This thought of a fresh start has been on my mind for weeks now & after much prayer, I have decided to use my last year of eligibility to find a new home & conquer new heights! H2P forever & wherever I land next, let’s accomplish big things! Unfinished business, time to run it back 1 last time.”
Bright’s decision qualifies as a bit of a surprise.
There was some question as to whether he would leave, but for the NFL, not for another college.
A starter who appeared in all 14 games last season, Bright was sixth on the team in the regular season in tackles (54), seventh in tackles for loss (six), seventh in sacks (3.5) and tied for fourth in quarterback hits (five).
The previous season, he had started in nine of 11 games and was among the team leaders in the aforementioned categories.
Though it’s unknown whether it played any role in his decision, video emerged of Bright and teammate Rashad Battle getting into a physical altercation on the Pitt sideline during the Peach Bowl, which the Panthers lost to Michigan State, 31-21.
The Montgomery, Ala., native’s departure, coupled with the graduation of Phil Campbell and John Petrishen, will leave Pitt without some of its primary linebackers heading into next season.
SirVocea Dennis will continue to be a fixture at that position after finishing last season as the team’s leader in tackles.
The availability of more playing time could lead to the emergence of a young player like sophomore Bangally Kamara, who had two sacks last season.
The Panthers also picked Michigan State transfer Michael Dowell last week, who plays linebacker.
Another to
the portal
Bright wasn’t the only Pitt defensive player to enter the transfer portal Monday, as defensive lineman Noah Palmer did the same.
Unlike Bright’s decision, Palmer’s was expected after the junior took part in senior day festivities before the team’s 48-38 victory against Virginia on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Palmer played in just one game last season after appearing in two the previous season.
A Jefferson Hills native, he helped lead Thomas Jefferson to three consecutive WPIAL titles and was an all-conference honoree at defensive end and tight end.