If you’ve followed my picks over the years, you know that I can’t seem to ever get Pitt right. That was the case once again last week. The Panthers win was one of just two that I got missed, but truth be told I’m not at all upset about getting the Ohio State game wrong.
This week there re just four high school games, so I’ll try my hand at six college contests — and yes, I’m going to try to Pitt again.
On to the picks:
Clearfield at Tyrone: Playing at Tyrone has been a bit of a challenge for the Bison over the year, but Clearfield has found a way recently as they are on a current 8-game win streak overall. The Bison defense has been very good, and Tyrone is averaging just 16 points per game.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 35, TYRONE 13
Glendale at Curwensville: It’s been 24 years since these two Progressland teams have played and I expect a packed house at Andy Evanko Stadium. Both have shown the ability to score points on big plays and this could be a shootout.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 35, GLENDALE 27
West Branch at Moshannon Valley: The Knights got the offense rolling last week in a win over Claysburg, which beat the Warriors in Week 2. That said, West Branch played very well in a loss last time out against a strong Juniata Valley squad. But this is a rivalry game and absolutely anything can and, most likely, will happen.
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 26, MO VALLEY 24
Philipsburg-Osceola at Penns Valley: The Rams got wrecked last week by Clearfield, but routed Huntingdon a week earlier by a 40-7 score. P-O needed a defensive stand late to hold off the Bearcats 7-6.
THE PICK: PENNS VALLEY 27, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 17
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida: It’s simple. Until the Tide shows me a reason not to pick them, I’ll keep on doing it.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 37, FLORIDA 23
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State: James Franklin says he hates distractions. It seems like the USC job is quite a big one. Is this Penn State team really good enough to deal with it? Maybe the 107,000 fans in a Whiteout atmosphere can make up for it.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 26, AUBURN 23
No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU: I have to wonder if last week’s big win over Utah in the Holy War will lead BYU to a letdown here against a good Sun Devil squad?
THE PICK: ARIZONA STATE 27, BYU 24
Western Michigan at Pitt: I feel like Pitt owes me one. Well a lot more than one with all the misses over the year. So I’m putting a game on the list this week that the Panther should easily win. Right?
THE PICK: PITT 38, WESTERN MICHIGAN 20
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana: This is a dangerous, dangerous spot for the Bearcats, who absolutely must go undefeated to have a chance at the Playoff. A first half like they had last week will lead to disaster, so they better come out ready to play.
THE PICK: CINCINNATI 27, INDIANA 23
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma: What was once a great rivalry is certainly no more since the Huskers move to the Big 10. Nebraska struggled last week before finally pulling away from Buffalo 28-3. This is not Buffalo.
THE PICK: OKLAHOMA 44, NEBRASKA 24
Last week: 8-2, 80%
Season: 15-5, 75%