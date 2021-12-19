A day after Kenny Pickett opted out of the Peach Bowl, another Pitt starter did the same.
Panthers cornerback Damarri Mathis will not play against Michigan State on Dec. 30, choosing to focus on the 2022 NFL draft. Mathis’ announcement confirms that the “super senior” candidate will not utilize his final year of eligibility next season.
“To everyone at the University of Pittsburgh, I will never forget all the memories and great relationships that I built in this city,” Mathis said in a statement. “... It’s time for this dream to become my reality.”
Mathis’ departure is not a surprise. The 22-year-old defensive back has been a productive member of Pitt’s secondary since joining the program as a three-star prospect from Florida in 2017. Mathis played in nine games as a true freshman, started twice as a sophomore and broke out in 2019.
In 13 games (and 10 starts) as a junior, Mathis had 11 pass breakups. The only ACC players with more breakups in 2019? Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr., Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Pitt’s Dane Jackson, all of whom are in the NFL.
Mathis’ original plan was to leave Pitt and join them in the league following the 2020 season. But a non-football shoulder injury sustained in August 2020 ended his campaign before it began. Mathis bided his time on the sidelines, eager to feature in Pitt’s press quarters coverage. He shook off the rust during spring camp and came into the 2021 season healthy and ready.
Mathis allowed receptions on 50% of his targets (33 of 66) this season. Among the 62 corners in college football who logged 400-plus coverage snaps, only eight had a better receptions rate than Mathis, according to Pro Football Focus.
The5-foot-11, 195-pounder had six pass breakups and two interceptions.