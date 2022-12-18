Anyone who believes the Pitt quarterback situation needed an upgrade might be encouraged by coach Pat Narduzzi’s offseason moves.
Narduzzi added a third eventual new player to offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Frank Cignetti’s meeting room when Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux announced his plans to enroll next year.
Veilleux (6-foot-4, 200) committed to Penn State in the class of 2021 from the Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where he was ranked No. 15 among the nation’s pro style quarterbacks and 15th among all prospects in Maryland.
At Penn State, he played in five games in two seasons, completing 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for all three touchdowns and 235 yards against Rutgers in a 28-0 victory in 2021.
But Drew Allar is expected to be Penn State’s 2023 replacement for quarterback Sean Clifford, leaving Veilleux, a native of Ottawa, looking for a new school. When he left high school, Veilleux had scholarship offers from 23 Power 5 schools, including Pitt.
Veilleux joins Boston College transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the presumed 2023 starter at Pitt, and Ty Dieffenbach, a senior at Agoura (Calif.) High School who verbally committed Dec. 5.