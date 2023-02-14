BRADENTON, Fla. — A reminder of baseball’s looming rule changes is impossible to miss at Pirate City. Giant, Daktronics pitch clocks face each of the four fields. They’re easily visible from the pitching mounds. Potentially from an airplane passing overhead, too.
Much like the other new rules starting this season, the Pirates plan to be ready for the 25-second clock — and the adjustment starts now, in spring training.
In addition to the pitch clock, the Pirates also must deal with the banning of the shift, larger bases and a few game-play items that are now permanent, starting with a runner on second base in extra innings and tightening the window of when position players can pitch.
“It’s going to be something that we’re not only going to have to work on as a staff, but as a group,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said, talking more about the pitch clock than anything else. “It’s probably not going to become second nature until May.
“I think we’re going to be learning constantly what it is. When you have players that are adjusting to new rules, they’re going to have to figure out how they do it, when they do it, why they do it and how it’s going to be enforced, all those things.”
Some of these things may seem tiny — we’re talking about bases going from 15 to 18 inches, for crying out loud — but for baseball players, the ultimate creatures of habit, some will have to adjust.
That group, however, does not include Mitch Keller ... and probably a couple others on the pitching staff.
Keller likes to work fast. Per Statcast, only 20 MLB pitchers took less time between pitches than Keller in 2022. After a breakout year that mixed a sinker with confidence and a solid rhythm, the right-hander has no plans to change.
Between Keller, Rich Hill (33), JT Brubaker (52) and Roansy Contreras (58), nearly the entire Pirates starting rotation was in the top 60 of pitch tempo in 2022.
“I think it plays in our advantage, honestly,” Keller said.
Also playing into the Pirates’ hands is the number of young players they’ll have in major league camp. Their inexperience has hindered them in a lot of ways, but Pittsburgh isn’t light on guys who worked with a pitch clock in 2022, when it was implemented in Double-A and Triple-A.
In addition to tasking out much of the research to third-base coach and major league field coordinator Mike Rabelo, Shelton said the Pirates plan on pooling information from younger players throughout spring training — what they liked, what they didn’t like and any tips and tricks learned along the way.
“When we present it in spring training, we’re going to make it an open forum for minor league players and guys on [non-roster invites] who have played with it in the minors before,” Shelton said. “The hardest part will be guys who have played a long time in the league and how they adjust to it.”
The Pirates — and all other MLB clubs — got a taste last year, with the implementation of PitchCom, the wearable technology allowing catchers to call pitches by pressing a button, which delivered a command directly to a “receiver” on the pitcher’s cap.
This helped batteries work faster in 2022 and somewhat shortened games. They dropped six minutes in 2022, down to 3 hours, 3 minutes, 44 seconds, the lowest for baseball since it averaged 3:00:44 in 2018. A much larger drop is expected in 2023.
Another significant rule change, one that has framed some of the club’s offseason activity, is the shift, with MLB now requiring two fielders, spikes in dirt, on either side of second base.
The Pirates shifted on 31.3% of plate appearances in 2022, which placed them 17th in MLB. They did a decent job leveraging those shifts, too, with their shift runs saved mark (rTS) of 19, per FanGraphs, ranking 14th.
Practically speaking, this could impact the Pirates because it will require someone to actually play shortstop, and as of now, they only have one guy who will regularly play that position in 2022: Oneil Cruz.
Ke’Bryan Hayes will theoretically remain closer to third base. Rodolfo Castro, Ji Hwan Bae or Tucupita Marcano will be stationed on the other side of second base.
Offensively, the Pirates have several who could benefit from no more shifts:
—Hitting left-handed, Bryan Reynolds saw shifts on 74.9% of his plate appearances, dropping his weighted on-base average from .373 (without) to .346 with the shift.
—Carlos Santana, also in his lefty plate appearances, saw his wOBA plunge from .549 to .285 whenever he was shifted, which happened an MLB-high 98.1% of the time.
—Even Andrew McCutchen, hitting from the right side of the plate, was shifted at a rate of 49%. His wOBA was at .345 facing normal positioning but .274 against the shift.
—Ji-Man Choi was similar to Santana: shifted 83.9% of the time, Choi’s wOBA dropping from .415 to .304.
“You could look back at the last two or three seasons, and you could see I’m probably one of the players most affected by the shift,” Santana said shortly after he signed. “I think now that it will be banned, it’s going to help me greatly getting on base.”
The impact of the new rule changes won’t be limited to players, either. In their early discussions about how to handle this stuff, Shelton said he was taken aback when Rabelo brought up one hurdle that was felt by minor league managers who typically coached third base: signs.
For the Pirates to call signs from the dugout — this could be important because they’re fast and expected to be active on the bases — there’s considerably less time than there has been in the past. Decisions now need to be made with a greater sense of urgency.
“All of our focus had been player-facing and not really staff-facing,” Shelton said. “[Rabello] called me the recently and I was like, ‘Geez, I had not thought about that.’ Things like that will definitely come up.”