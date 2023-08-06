PHILIPSBURG — Spike Island’s Ryan Whitehead knocked in two runs with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Pirates over the Blanchard Bees 6-5 in the game 3 of the Centre County Baseball League Championship Series on Sunday.
Spike Island starter Derek Fravel went the distance, allowing just two earned runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out eight.
Fravel also was 3-for-3 on the day with a run scored and an RBI.
Ryan Kephart added three hits and an RBI, while Bubba Slogosky had two hits and knocked in a run.
Spike Island scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, all off Bees reliever Crusen Stover.
The Pirates (18-8) take a 2-1 series lead. The series heads back to Blanchard on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Blanchard—5
T. Corl ss 4021, A. Corl c 3000, Hanna 2b 4010, Broderick cf 3110, Falls 3b 3111, McCloskey lf 3011, Sweitzer lf 0000, Miller rf 1010, McGill rf 1100, Helms rf 1000, Butler rf 0000, Koch 1b 3100, Hanley dh 3112, Stover p 0000, Watkins p 0000. Totals: 29-5-8-5.
Spike Island—6
Fravel p 3131, Kephart ss 4031, Gustkey dh 4000, J. Whitehead rf 4110, A. Myers c 3110, Capperelle 3b 3110, R. Whitehead 1b 3112, McDonald 2b 1100, Slogosky eh 3021, Tiracorda cf 3000, Beals cr 0000. Totals: 31-6-12-5.
Score by Innings
Blanchard 031 001 0—5 8 0
Spike Island 010 200 3—6 12 1
LOB—Blanchard 4, Spike Island 9. 2B—Kephart. HR—Falls. SB—A. Corl, Broderick. HBP—McDonald, A. Myers.
Pitching
Blanchard: Watkins—6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Stover—2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Spike Island: Fravel—7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Fravel. LP—Stover.