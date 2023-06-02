Strong performances by others in the bullpen, plus some of his own struggles, pushed the Pirates to trade of Robert Stephenson on Friday, sending the reliever to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league shortstop Alika Williams.
Williams, 24, was a competitive-balance round pick (37th overall) of the Rays in 2020. He’s a 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-handed hitter who’s batting .237 at Double-A. However, he has seemingly found some additional power, with a career-high .417 slugging percentage (and .731 OPS) in 42 games.
Williams, who played the majority of his games at High-A in 2022 and hit .249 with a .730 OPS across three levels, actually went to the same San Diego-area high school as Pirates minor league outfielder Cal Mitchell: Rancho Bernardo.
Baseball America ranked Williams as the Rays’ 29th-best prospect in 2022, noting that he was the second-highest drafted Arizona State shortstop of all time. There’s little question about Williams’ defense. The issue is whether he’ll hit enough, Baseball America wrote.
Williams is supposed to have excellent lateral range and a quick release. Offensively, he has consistent contact but probably needs to work on his power and seeing more pitches. Baseball America did describe him as the best pure glove in Tampa’s system.
With Liover Peguero at shortstop with Double-A Altoona, it seems a minor league roster move would be in order relatively soon, promoting either Williams or Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Stephenson has a 5.14 ERA in 18 games this season, allowing eight walks and three home runs in 14 innings with 17 strikeouts.
The Pirates claimed Stephenson off waivers from the Rockies last season and avoided arbitration by signing him to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.
Along with Duane Underwood Jr., Stephenson has seemingly been passed by on the depth chart by Dauri Moreta, Jose Hernandez and Yohan Ramirez as setup options for Colin Holderman and David Bednar on the back end.
To take Stephenson’s spot on the active roster, the Pirates recalled Mark Mathias from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Additionally, Duane Underwood Jr. cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Indy.