PITTSBURGH — It’s long been assumed that the Pirates would be busy at (and around) the MLB trade deadline. How they kicked things off, however, was a little unexpected, sending Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets on Friday in exchange for major league pitcher Colin Holderman.
Vogelbach, a designated hitter they signed this offseason to a one-year deal worth $1 million — plus a team option for next season — has worked out exactly as planned, hitting .228 with a .769 OPS through 75 games, which includes 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.
The patient approach exhibited by Vogelbach at the plate has been a big part of the Pirates’ — albeit sporadic — offensive improvements, while he’s been a seamless fit inside the clubhouse, his loud personality serving to help unite a young team.
“It’s pretty much the definition of what a teammate should be,” hitting coach Andy Haines said in spring training. “How he takes that responsibility, he’s very genuine in how he cares about everyone around him. It’s not something you can force. It’s very genuine inside of him. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a player where it’s so evident how much he roots for everyone around him to succeed.”
Friday’s swap isn’t likely to go over well among the fan base, but it’s nothing against Holderman. It’s more an acknowledgment that Vogelbach — an All-Star and 30-homer man in 2019 — has been having a really good year, posting a career-high 118 wRC+ and functioning as one of Pittsburgh’s steadying forces off the field.
“I think first and foremost, he’s more than a clubhouse guy. He’s a competitor,” Ben Gamel said. “That guy competes at the highest level every day, and he wants to be the best. Yeah, he loves hanging out with the boys, and we all have a good time and keep it light. But when it comes game time, we’re all ready to compete.”
Spend any time whatsoever inside the Pirates clubhouse, and you’re bound to hear Vogelbach, cracking jokes, messing with teammates and cackling. For younger players, Vogelbach would often pull them aside to review scouting reports or offer tips on that night’s pitcher.
His mentality was one that resonated with the Pirates and an element of preparation they will certainly have to replace, not to mention his middle-of-the-order bat, which was also very good.
As for Holderman, he’s a 6-foot-7, 240-pound right-hander who made his MLB debut this season at age 26. It’s a similar story — and stature — to Zach Thompson, another gigantic pitcher who did the same with the Marlins last year.
In 15 games this season, all of them coming out of the bullpen, Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA while walking seven and striking out 18 in 17 2/3 innings.
A ninth-round pick of the Mets in 2016, Holderman transitioned away from starting back in 2019 and is now exclusively a reliever. He throws a sinker, cutter and slider, with the first one of those averaging 96 mph.
Holderman has allowed an earned run in just two of his 15 appearances this season while producing a 1.02 WHIP and .186 batting average against.
The Mets promoted him from Class AAA Syracuse on May 15, and he has stranded each of his eight inherited runners this season while holding opponents to a .188 average with men on base.
Holderman has gone 8-7 with 11 saves, a 3.82 ERA, 136 strikeouts and a .216 batting average against in 65 appearances (26 starts) during his minor league career