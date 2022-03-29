WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale baseball team dropped a 5-2 decision to host Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Landen McGarvey and Connor Potutschnig each hit a double for the Vikings, who had four hits in the game. Logan Ruffaner scored a run and had an RBI.
Troy Misiura took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits in four innings of work. He struck out eight batters and walked two.
With the loss, Glendale slipped to 0-2 overall and in the ICC.
The Vikings are back in action Thursday, hosting Curwensville.
Glendale—2
Davis cf 3000, Sutton 2b 2000, Misiura p-ss 3010, Holes ss-p 3000, McGarvey 1b 3110, Ruffaner 3b 2111, Potutschnig c 3010, Visnofsky lf-rf 2001, Gallaher 1000, Fishel 0000, Lukehart rf-lf 2000. Totals: 24-2-4-2.
Williamsburg—5
Highes lf 3100, Gorsuch ss-p 2101, Palmer 1b-ss 2100, Hartman p-1b 3222, Brantner 2b 3000, McGregor cf 3010, Uplinger c 1000, Hughes rf 2000, Wagner 3b 2010. Totals: 21-5-4-3.
Score by Innings
Glendale 020 000 0—2 4 3
Williamsburg 300 110 x—5 4 1
LOB—Glendale 3, Williamsburg 1. 2B—Potutschnig, McGarvey. SAC—Uplinger. SB—McGarvey, Misiura, Ruffaner; Hughes, Hartman 3, Gorsuch. CS—Misiura. HBP—Ruffaner (by Hartman).
Pitching
Glendale: Misiura—4 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Holes—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Williamsburg: Hartman—6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO; Gorsuch—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Hartman. LP—Misiura (0-2).