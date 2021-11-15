BRADENTON, Fla. — After a right oblique strain cut short his first taste of professional baseball, limiting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft to just eight games and 26 at-bats, Henry Davis didn’t struggle to describe his excitement level when it comes to playing the sport he loves again.
“I wish the season started tomorrow,” Davis said Monday morning while seated at a table outside of the Pirates clubhouse at LECOM Park.
Although the Pirates have more than two dozen prospects here for what they’re playfully calling “Get Better at Baseball Camp,” one of the most notable participants is certainly Davis, the 22-year-old future franchise catcher who already talks and acts like he’s in his 30s.
Davis described himself as a “sponge” when it comes to soaking up the instruction available in this setting, from the opportunity to drill into the details of catching to refining his swing to forging relationships with teammates.
Oh, and he also talked about learning Spanish, something Davis said he started before he was drafted to better communicate with Latin pitchers.
“I knew I was gonna need it. It’s so important,” Davis said of learning a new language. “Guys have been really nice about sitting with me and helping me through the little things with it. I’m nowhere close to fluent yet, but I can have conversations.”
The conversation surrounding Davis right now is a fairly straightforward one: As the highest draft pick for an organization clearly in the middle of a full-scale rebuild, there’s no shortage of eyeballs on him. The Louisville product and Bedford, N.Y., native knows that and embraces it, yet he also doesn’t let the attention consume him.
People can get as excited as they want, Davis figures. Nothing really changes for him. The job remains the same, and that means to play well and earn everything he gets.
“I know there’s a bigger spotlight on me, and I need to do my best to represent the organization in a good light,” Davis said. “Other than that, my path is no different than someone who signed as a non-drafted free agent or was picked in the 15th round. Everybody has to play well and show that you deserve it.”
Davis also isn’t getting too far ahead of himself. While hitting .308 with a 1.195 OPS in his sparkling pro debut, the game almost looking easy at times, Davis refuses to let his head get big; any sort of MLB promotion is still a ways off.
For now, Davis looks up to Jacob Stallings and speaks of the Pirates’ Gold Glove-winning catcher with great reverence. Asked about Stallings, Davis paused for several seconds, making sure to choose the right words to describe Stallings’ amazing journey from being designated for assignment to morphing into one of MLB’s best backstops.
“He just puts in the work, goes about his business and gets the job done, and I really respect that,” Davis said. “When you get to a locker room like this and coaches and players can’t talk highly enough about him, I’m excited to learn from him.”
On Stallings’ work ethic and insatiable appetite for getting better, Davis said succinctly: “That’s something I aspire to be like.”
The separator with Davis, however, came about an hour after he finished talking, once morning defensive drills had concluded, and Davis took to the field for batting practice. Cranking it up from the right side of the plate, Davis hammered several balls deep into the left-field stands.
It was a display of power not terribly uncommon for someone who has watched the best college hitter available in this past draft, yet also one that provides the Pirates with an offensive ceiling beyond that of Stallings.
Not that Davis is worrying much about that day at this point.
“The best I can do is just play well,” Davis said. “I really trust the work that I do off the field, the relationships that I have with the staff and the players. When I’m ready to help the big league team win games, I’m sure they’ll have me there.”
This camp has been big for self-improvement, Davis said. Even in college, he never really did much detailed catching work. He relied more on his natural ability and rocket arm. Coaches, high-level data and revamped instruction are everywhere down here, and Davis has tried to take advantage of the experience.
Working more off one-knee has been a focal point for Davis defensively, picking spots to do it and doing a better job thinking along with the score, situation and pitches to call. At the plate, Davis has tried to not overhaul too much, preferring instead to refine his movements and put himself in challenging environments to hit.
“We have a million coaches who know everything about the game — analytics, old school stuff, it’s a perfect blend,” Davis said. “We have a great training staff, and chefs cooking for us. What could be better?”
The oblique injury wasn’t major, Davis reiterated. It was merely a group decision to be conservative and cut his season short.
It was easily something he would have played through in MLB, especially during a playoff push, which is obviously a place he and other players here hope to eventually take the Pirates.
“Quick, not rushed,” Davis said of the idea that fans want to see him make a quick ascent. “Everybody in Pittsburgh wants to win games sooner rather than later. Sooner as in tomorrow, probably. I definitely want to be a part of that but understand that I can only control what’s in my hands. I’m going to do everything I can to play well and make it clear that I’m ready as soon as possible.”