For the second consecutive week, the Pirates made an addition to the product that will appear next summer at PNC Park. But after trading a minor league pitcher for first baseman Ji-Man Choi, the latest addition is a little different.
During a Pirates town hall Monday night featuring president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton, it was conveyed that the out-of-town scoreboard would return in 2023, multiple people in attendance confirmed Wednesday to the Post-Gazette.
This past season, the out-of-town scoreboard — long a baseball pastime — was turned into ad space on the 21-foot Clemente Wall, a move that did not sit well with fans.
Members of the media were not notified of the town hall, which one attendee said included “50 or 60” people. Those wanting to query Williams, Cherington or Shelton had to submit questions ahead of time. Several of those who attended had recently canceled their ticket packages.
Reasons for returning the out-of-town scoreboard should be fairly straightforward. PNC Park was pretty much the only major league park without one, and fans made their displeasure known, either in postseason surveys or via social media.
The Pirates averaged 15,524 per home game in 2022, down from 18,412 in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.
That 2022 figure represents an all-time low at PNC Park. In fact, the past three full seasons represent the three lowest attendance years in the ballpark’s history (since 2001).
Williams has not taken questions from reporters about the state of the team since March 3, 2021. Owner Bob Nutting’s last group availability was Oct. 28, 2019, when the Pirates introduced the hiring of Williams as president.