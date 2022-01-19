It’s one of the strongest indicators yet of the Pirates’ minor league progress.
In Baseball America’s most recent top 100 list, which was released Wednesday morning, the Pirates tied the Diamondbacks with six players on what is routinely considered the most notable compilation of top talent in baseball.
No, this doesn’t automatically translate into MLB wins, though it would be great for Pittsburgh if it did. It merely states the Pirates, trying to move on from 101 losses, have help on the way. Without further delay, let’s dig deeper on who’s where and what it all means.
The basics: Oneil Cruz (14) is ranked highest, followed by Henry Davis (41), Nick Gonzales (49), Liover Peguero (78), Roansy Contreras (80) and Quinn Priester (88).
What changed? Well, Contreras, who made his MLB debut on Sept. 29 of last season, enters the rankings, giving the Pirates six. Cruz, who also turned heads by playing his first MLB games in 2021, bumped up five spots from Baseball America’s September 2021 rankings, Davis three and Gonzales 15. Peguero dropped one spot, Priester 38.
That’s weird: It’s a little funky to see Priester drop so much after the right-hander had such a solid year, going 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 20 starts for High-A Greensboro, striking out 98 and walking 39 in 97 2/3 innings. Priester led his league in ERA, batting average against (.225) and WHIP (1.24).
The draft matters: Priester (2019, 18th), Gonzales (2020, 7th) and Davis (2021, 1st) are the Pirates’ past three first-round picks. Cruz was an international free agent signed by the Dodgers, then acquired by the Pirates in the Tony Watson deal. Peguero comprised half of the Starling Marte trade. And Contreras, another international free agent signing, came over in the Jameson Taillon trade.
You can see them: Cruz and Contreras may not be on the Pirates’ opening day roster — could depend on what happens with the service-time aspect of CBA negotiations, as well as what those two show in spring training, whenever that happens — but they’ll play games at PNC Park this season.
The other four, meanwhile, should spend time at Class AA Altoona, which is roughly 90 minutes away.
Priester, Peguero and Gonzales should start there after making the jump from High-A. Davis got a small sample of High-A ball last summer before his year ended with an oblique injury that led the Pirates and Davis to be more cautious than anything.
There’s a good chance Davis starts at High-A Greensboro but could move up quickly if he shows he’s ready.
If you’re curious: Two players the Pirates were linked to in the draft, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and pitcher Jack Leiter, are technically higher on Baseball America’s list, ranked 15th and 25th, respectively, but it’s important to remember context here.
The Pirates drafted Davis because they knew they could sign him $1.9 million under slot and spread that bonus money out to other picks, eventually inking five of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 draft-eligible prospects.
Big picture: This continues an impressive evolution for Pittsburgh’s farm system. General manager Ben Cherington and his staff inherited a farm system that Baseball America ranked 20th in its midseason update back in 2019. They’re now fourth.
MLB Pipeline had the Pirates 15th in its 2020 preseason rankings, but better drafting, development and trade execution has pulled their ranking there up to fourth there, as well.