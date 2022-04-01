BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates have plenty to figure out before opening day next Thursday in St. Louis.
Their starting pitcher and the rest of their rotation. Position battles at several spots. The composition of the bullpen. Whether Diego Castillo, Hoy Park, Greg Allen and others have done enough to make the team.
But it looks like they won’t have to worry about the health of Ke’Bryan Hayes. The third baseman told the Post-Gazette on Friday morning that he hopes and expects to be in the lineup against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
“I should be ready,” Hayes said.
The injury in question occurred on Saturday morning during infield work at LECOM Park, Hayes said. While fielding ground balls, he said one of his cleats got caught in the dirt, and his ankle “rolled a little bit.”
Hayes also described the sprained ankle — which was announced by the team on Tuesday — as “a little freak accident.”
“I’m pretty much doing everything now,” Hayes said. “They wanted me [to be cautious] with my running, just so I don’t sprain it again and I’m in a boot or something. The last 2-3 days I’ve hit and taken ground balls. The last two days I’ve started running. I’m running full speed.”
As he said this, Hayes was dripping in sweat, having clearly just finished a running-based workout. He started at 85%, then pushed it to 100% by the end. The plan is to begin cutting and changing directions on Saturday.
It does seem as though Hayes lucked out with the severity of his ankle injury. The issue was hard to detect because it never really slowed him. He finished his work, hitting and lifting and not really thinking much of it until he got home that night.
By the evening, however, Hayes noticed the ankle begin to swell.
In addition to treatment provided by the Pirates medical staff, Hayes said he’s been soaking his ankle at home in Epsom salt, and he believes that has helped reduce some of the swelling.
“The old school stuff works,” Hayes said with a smile.
The Pirates, of course, would be thrilled to have Hayes in their lineup against the Cardinals and for as many games as possible, especially if he’s able to rediscover the form he flashed in September 2020, when he hit .376 with a 1.124 OPS over 24 games.
A hand/wrist injury suffered during the second game of the 2021 season hampered Hayes during his sophomore campaign, as he hit just .257 with a .689 OPS in 96 games.
Not only that, Hayes saw his average exit velocity go down (92.8 to 90.2 mph) and his ground-ball percentage go up (47.7 to 57.4), a bad combination for someone counted upon to produce runs for the Pirates.
Hayes has appeared in just four games this spring and hasn’t played since last Friday. However, he has looked good in that limited window, collecting four hits in 12 at-bats, one of them for extra bases.
The defense has been typically impressive.
Assuming Hayes is healthy and starts next Thursday, it could create an interesting roster crunch.
Right now it appears the Pirates will have Cole Tucker starting at second base and Greg Allen in left field for Game 1.
That would put Anthony Alford, Hoy Park, Diego Castillo, Michael Chavis and Josh VanMeter, acquired via trade on Thursday night, in the mix for what is probably three or four bench spots alongside a backup catcher.
Alford and VanMeter, who’s expected to arrive in camp later Friday, are out of options. The others could theoretically be sent to the minors. Castillo (four home runs, seven RBIs, .364 average and 1.326 OPS) has been their most productive hitter this spring, while Chavis (.150 average, 3 for 20, seven strikeouts) has struggled.
VanMeter, Castillo and Park are the three most logical candidates to back up Hayes from a defensive perspective.
But again, should Hayes’ recent trajectory continue, the possibility for more opening day magic seems possible. Last year, coming off that incredible debut season, Hayes opened the year with a majestic two-run home run off a Kyle Hendricks changeup at Wrigley Field.
It was one of the high points of a season that was significantly short on them.
“I haven’t looked all the way ahead,” Hayes said. “But I should be ready for opening day.”