LOS ANGELES — Bryan Reynolds didn’t mince words.
For as thrilled as Reynolds is that Mitch Keller will be representing the Pirates for the All-Star game on July 11 at T-Mobile Park, he made his feelings pretty clear about the unsuccessful bid for closer David Bednar to crack the National League’s roster for the midsummer classic.
“Yeah, he definitely should have,” Reynolds said. “I think it’s a travesty that he didn’t and it’s a failure. It’s a failure by the All-Star game that he’s not in it.”
Reynolds was hardly alone in defending Bednar, who possesses a stellar 1.44 ERA and 16 saves, which rank fifth-most among National League pitchers.
It seems the cutoff for making the All-Star game, at least for the initial roster released on Sunday, was four closers. The four pitchers who possess more saves on the year than Bednar each made the NL’s roster, yet his ERA is better than all but one of them in San Diego’s Josh Hader, owner of a 1.21 mark.
Colin Holderman, who has set-up Bednar many times this season and has been around shutdown closers in his career like the New York Mets’ Edwin Diaz, was baffled just like Reynolds.
“I really don’t understand how that could possibly happen,” Holderman said. “I think he’s one of the best closers in the game and he’s having one of the best seasons out of all of them. So, I was really expecting to see him there and I’m kind of disappointed.
“You never know what happens, the last week coming into All-Star games, people get hurt and stuff gets switched around. I hope to see him there in Seattle.”
Holderman’s point is a valid one, and in line with that expressed by manager Derek Shelton before the Pirates’ began a four-game set with the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Shelton pointed to Clayton Kershaw, who made the All-Star game but was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness.
“Someone’s gonna be added in his spot,” Shelton said of Kershaw. “There’s always pitchers that are added. So, hopefully [Bednar] would be one of those guys.”
The ever-smiling Bednar, though, took the news of him being left off the team in stride. He was more focused on celebrating Keller’s accomplishment of his first All-Star game nod.
Even so, Bednar could have gotten behind a second career nod.
“It definitely would’ve been cool, but ultimately, I’m so happy for [Keller] and he gets to have that opportunity and share the experiences with him and his family,” Bednar said. “It’s awesome. Very well-deserved.”
Bednar wasn’t the only one Pirates players felt got snubbed. Andrew McCutchen, a five-time All-Star in his own right, entered Monday night’s game with an .830 OPS that ranks 36th among all qualifying MLB hitters.
Reynolds expressed a similar sentiment about the All-Star game, albeit a bit more muted, on McCutchen’s behalf relative to the one he shared in support of Bednar.
“Yeah, he’s been huge for us, too,” Reynolds said. “From what he’s done on the field, and also what he’s done for us in the locker room, to give us that real veteran presence and a guy that’s been there, done that, been in Pittsburgh when we were winning and knows what it’s like, he knows what it takes. He’s just been very instrumental all around for us.”
Though McCutchen has been limited almost exclusively to a designated hitter role this season, his WAR is the third-highest of any Pirate while leading the team in batting average and on-base percentage. Instead, it’ll be the Dodgers’ J.D. Martinez and Marlins’ Jorge Soler who get to represent that NL at DH.
Holderman thought there would’ve been a DH spot left open for the 36-year-old McCutchen, who’s in the midst of a resurgence after a few down campaigns.
Perhaps less quantifiable than McCutchen’s stats is what he’s meant to a club that’s still in the hunt for the division in July, a statement that hasn’t rung true in Pittsburgh for quite some time.
“He’s meant the world to us,” Holderman said of McCutchen. “He’s given us that energy and he’s putting people in the seats in Pittsburgh, and I know he’d put a lot of people in the seats in Seattle. So, I really would love to see them there.”
Hacking Hayes
Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes took some batting practice swings, fielded grounders and threw across the diamond on Monday. Hayes, who is out with low back inflammation on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 25, could hypothetically return during the Pirates’ current West Coast trip.
“Our hopes would be he would come back before the end of the first half,” Shelton said.
Shelton stressed, though, that after going through two different workouts, monitoring how Hayes’ back is feeling on Tuesday will be key.
“You have to see how the back is because there’s a lot of standing in a baseball game,” Shelton said.
“So, [Tuesday], I think we’ll have a much better idea of where he’s at.”