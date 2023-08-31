KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack Suwinski could finally walk away from home plate with a smile on his face.
After his drive on Tuesday night cruelly bounced off the top of the left-field fence and back into play, the absolute furthest anyone could hit a ball at Kauffman Stadium without it going the other direction for a home run, or after so many frustrating strikeouts, Suwinski finally found what he was looking for on Wednesday night.
The home run he hit in the seventh inning represented Suwinski’s first in 29 games dating back to July 24. Since that bomb and before Wednesday’s series finale — a 4-1 Pirates victory — Suwinski had been hitting just .119 with a 36% strikeout rate.
“It’s been tough,” Suwinski said. “It’s been grinding.”
The waiting, working and wishing had to make the smile on Suwinski’s face in the seventh inning that much better — when he crushed a sinker low in the zone to straightaway center and circled the bases, receiving a warm embrace from teammates and coaches in the dugout.
The same group that has supported him, trying to keep his confidence high, during this difficult stretch.
“Those guys loving on me feels so good,” Suwinski said. “It’s challenging when you go through tough stretches, but it’s great having the staff and players carry me, help me and keep my head up. That was a big part of it.”
When you step back and think about it, Suwinski has had a wild season.
After hitting a pair of bombs back home at Wrigley Field on June 13, Suwinski had a .924 OPS. It was among the 10 best marks in the National League. There was talk about a contract extension or maybe an outside shot at the All-Star Game.
While Suwinski managed to maintain a solid level of production, his OPS sitting at .889 after the Dodgers series in early July, the aforementioned struggles began to take root. Strikeouts came with more regularity. Suwinski admitted that he started thinking too much.
One of the more thoughtful players inside the Pirates clubhouse, Suwinski has had to learn how to turn his brain off. He’s still not completely there.
“It’s pretty hard not to think,” Suwinski said. “[Hitting coach] Andy [Haines] always says to black out. I’m like, ‘That’s great. How do I do that?’ It’s a mental game. Everyone says it, but it’s true.”
Partially what Suwinski meant: He wasn’t really thinking much when he swung at the pitch Wednesday. He let his physical abilities take over, and you can see how that worked out. The hope is that it’s a lesson over the final month.
We’ve also seen enough from Suwinski to know that it’s in there. How else to explain a barrel percentage (17.4%) that ranks third in MLB, two spots behind Shohei Ohtani? Or an average exit velocity (90.9 mph) in the 75th percentile.
The upside of Suwinski has also been his patience, as evidenced by a 15.0% walk rate entering Wednesday, seventh-best in MLB, and a chase rate (17.9%) that ranks third.
But for as well-intentioned as the Pirates’ team-wide offensive approach has been, it has maybe forced Suwinski to think a little too much, hence the inordinate number of times he’s been called out on strikes.
“He’s had 21 home runs [Suwinski’s total before Wednesday] on the scoreboard every game,” Andre Jackson said. “Been hearing about his pop. To see him do that, that was awesome. For a guy who may be struggling a little bit to do something like that, that’s awesome. I hope it gets him going.”
The struggle to make consistent contact is not commensurate with the natural talent Suwinski has or the work he puts in, hence the desire to maybe think less and try to simplify this entire thing.
“I think that question kind of comes naturally just because I start thinking a lot,” Suwinski said of whether he has had to adjust his approach. “You tend to look at what you’re swinging at, what you’re aggressive on, if you’re too aggressive or too passive.
“The pitches you’re going after is obviously a big part of it, knowing what I hit well and what I want versus what they’re gonna throw and what I’m gonna get. So just being able to read that a little bit.”
Suwinski read it just fine on Wednesday night. He did so on Tuesday, too, though he had to settle for a bad-luck triple. Since getting nearly three full days off last week, production from Suwinski has started to trickle in, with hits in four of five before this one.
But as Suwinski struggled to hold back his smile, it was obvious how good that swing felt. How much he had been waiting to get back to doing what he does best: depositing a baseball over the fence.
“We got to see Jack smile,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “I think that was a really good thing. ... His teammates know how hard he’s grinding. They know he’s working his butt off. When you have a person that’s liked as much as he is, I think you saw that reaction with everybody in the dugout.”