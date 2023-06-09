Just over a month removed from his latest MLB stint, Canaan Smith-Njigba is back in the big leagues.
The Pirates recalled the left-handed hitting outfielder from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Friday afternoon’s game against the New York Mets. In a corresponding move, right-hander Chase De Jong was designated for assignment.
Smith-Njigba made the Pirates’ opening day roster out of spring training but was optioned to Triple-A on April 26.
After Smith-Njigba was sent to Indianapolis, manager Derek Shelton stressed that he deserved to make the club but needed to get more regular at-bats.
In 37 plate appearances for the Pirates spread across March and April, Smith-Njigba has produced a .125/.216/.219 slash line. With Indianapolis, Smith-Njigba hit seven home runs and drove in 22 runs in 106 at-bats.
De Jong, meanwhile, struggled mightily in his first MLB appearance in a month on June 6 against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three home runs en route to yielding six earned runs in two innings of work, ballooning his season-long ERA to 13.50 in the process. Just a season ago, De Jong was one of the Pirates’ best relievers, producing a 2.64 ERA in 71 2/3 innings.