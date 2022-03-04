BRADENTON, Fla. — There’s no mistaking Carmen Mlodzinski around Pirate City.
For starters, he’s the only Pirates prospect lugging around a gallon jug of water. On the mound, Mlodzinski can be finicky about where his catcher sets up, and he’ll often ask team staffers for information on spin or break between pitches. It’s hardly uncommon to see Mlodzinski toiling by himself long before or after formal workouts.
Whereas some people Mlodzinski’s age — forget those in baseball — might need a kick in the pants, the 23-year-old South Carolina product has long had an established address on the opposite end of the spectrum.
He’s a workaholic driven by the fear of failure. The Pirates’ 10th-best prospect per MLB Pipeline is also an intense and borderline obsessive competitor who’s willing to do everything within his power to make it. At the same time, Mlodzinski has enough self-awareness to know that sometimes he could probably stand to cool it a little.
“With Carmen, the problem has never been work ethic,” said Pirates minor league pitching coordinator Josh Hopper. “It’s been the opposite.”
“It’s just the way my parents raised me — to work as hard as you can,” said Mlodzinski, the Pirates’ compensatory-round pick (31st overall) in 2020. “But at this point, it’s more about working as smart as I can and understanding that I want to play in the big leagues for 20 years, not one.”
Straddling that line between hard work and doing something detrimental to his mind or body has already been a big part of the 6-foot-2, 232-pound Mlodzinski’s career, and it could ultimately determine if the talented right-hander makes it to the major leagues.
In college at South Carolina, Mlodzinski said he’d work out once with his teammates and another time on his own, the incessant running and conditioning work causing a stress fracture in his left foot. This past season at High-A Greensboro, Mlodzinski tried to pitch through tendinitis in his right shoulder before logic finally prevailed.
It was something that Mlodzinski might not have done a couple years ago, where he admitted he had zero clue how to pace himself; Mlodzinski wanted to do everything all the time and said it would mess with his head if he didn’t throw up at the end of a three-hour workout.
That inability to let go stunted Mlodzinski’s relationship with college teammates. It affected his love of baseball. And it certainly didn’t put his body in the best position to perform.
“I don’t want to call it stupidity because it has done a lot of good for me,” Mlodzinski said of his work ethic. “But I’ve always teetered on that line, and sometimes I’d go over it. I’m learning to apply that [drive] in different areas.”
One of the things that has really helped Mlodzinski was pitching in the Arizona Fall League after the season 2021, where he appeared exclusively out of the bullpen. The definition of someone with an active brain, Mlodzinski used that time to observe the players around him, which began to make him feel better about doing less.
It probably also helped that Mlodzinski, with a more efficient workload, still enjoyed similar results.
“I got a better grasp on that switch, understanding that you know yourself best and realizing there aren’t all these eyes on you all the time,” Mlodzinski said. “You’ve got to do what’s best for your body.”
So now, if Mlodzinski decides he’s going to work out for three hours, he’ll be more intentional with his time. Like going hard for an hour in the weight room, then spending the second hour on mental skills and the third on visualization.
Mlodzinski joked that he’s sometimes more tired after those than he is after pushing his body to the limits.
“Carmen is the definition of work ethic in the dictionary,” said Pirates director of coaching and player development John Baker. “But this past year, I think he learned a lot about what he doesn’t need.”
As for what happens when Mlodzinski steps on the mound, there’s been plenty to focus on there, as well. After throwing a sinker all through college, the Pirates recently convinced Mlodzinski to switch back to a four-seam fastball, believing it better complements his other pitches because of his arm slot, release point and how it spins.
That, of course, has required Mlodzinski to change how he attacks hitters. Sinkers are mostly thrown at the bottom of the zone, while a recent trend the Pirates are playing into here involves four-seamer usage up.
So when Mlodzinski is moving his catcher around the zone, he’s often asking for a higher target and trying to make sure his misses are in the proper place — not right down the middle.
“Last year, some of the mistakes I made, especially earlier in the count, I still had that low-in-the-zone intent,” Mlodzinski said. “That’s something we’re working on during this camp, making sure the visuals are all at the top in the zone and the misses are favoring more toward up than down.”
Mlodzinski hasn’t completely ditched the sinker and threw it a couple times during a recent side session. But the focal point has definitely been his four-seam fastball along with a pair of dynamic breaking balls and an underrated changeup.
After pitching to a 3.96 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) last year, with 66 strikeouts and 22 walks in 52 1/3 innings, Mlodzinski could start the 2022 season at Class AA Altoona, forming what should be a stacked starting rotation. The Pirates could also get aggressive with Mlodzinski and start him at Class AAA Indianapolis, where he made one cameo appearance in 2021.
Wherever Mlodzinski goes, the water jug will surely make the trip. But the same as minor league camp, it will be important for Mlodzinski to also pack some self-restraint, keeping one eye on the future and realizing sometimes less really can be more.
“I want to stay healthy and pitch in as many games as possible,” Mlodzinski said. “You can’t pitch unless you’re healthy.”