PITTSBURGH — Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin wasn’t expected to last particularly long in his regular season debut, nor did he. The Pirates were more than happy to pounce on a Dodgers’ bullpen asked to cover the majority of the game.
Following Gonsolin’s 3 ⅓ shutout innings, the Pirates put up eight runs against the Dodgers’ relievers, including five in the seventh alone, en route to evening the series with an 8-1 win Wednesday night. The Pirates tagged the Dodgers’ first arm, Phil Bickford, for a run on an RBI single from Bryan Reynolds, who made his return from the bereavement list and was fresh off signing his nine-figure contract extension.
The PNC Park crowd awarded Reynolds a strong stamp of approval when he came to bat in the bottom of the first but cheered even louder when his ground ball with eyes off drove in the game’s first run in the fifth. The Pirates got another on a bloop single from Andrew McCutchen in the ensuing at bat.
It would’ve been all the offense the Pirates would need, but they were hardly satisfied with the output and scratched across another in the sixth off Justin Bruihl. Rodolfo Castro led off with a double, Ji Hwan Bae ripped a base hit up the middle and Jason Delay reached on an infield single, striking Bruihl in the process to push the Pirates’ advantage to three.
It was once Yency Almonte entered, and then Alex Vesia, that the Pirates’ offense really went to work. The home squad batted around and got a two-RBI single from Castro and a two-run double from Delay, the latter of which wouldn’t have been possible if not for a successful challenge by manager Derek Shelton.
The Pirates correctly contested that Los Angeles catcher Austin Wynns blocked home plate when Tucupita Marcano tried to score on an infield single by Bae. Delay followed up with his double, one of three consecutive two-out hits by the Pirates that put the game out of reach.
Freddie Freeman ensured the Dodgers weren’t blanked with a long solo blast off Dauri Moreta in the eighth. Otherwise, Los Angeles’ bats were kept quiet on a crisp spring evening.
ON THE MOUND
Starter Roansy Contreras carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, needing just 63 pitches to get through five frames. He labored in his final inning of work, though, as his fastball velocity dropped a few ticks while throwing 24 pitches to get through the sixth.
In line with many of his other starts this season, Contreras threw a healthy number of sliders, dealing the same number (40) as fastballs. In his final inning, 14 of Contreras’ pitches were sliders, including five in a row while facing Los Angeles’ Jason Heyward and James Outman.
Aside from a blow-up start against the Houston Astros, Contreras has been solid, producing quality starts in three other outings while missing the mark on another by just a third of an inning. Contreras lowered his season-long ERA to 3.58 while yielding just two hits.
AT THE PLATE
Delay extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the third inning, which broke up the no-hitter Gonsolin was carrying at the time. Delay also executed a perfect sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning, which moved Bae from second to third before Reynolds plated him with his RBI single.
In a reserve role to regular starting catcher Austin Hedges, Delay has quietly been an effective player for the Pirates this year in sporadic playing time. Albeit in a limited number of plate appearances, Delay is hitting .368 this season.
Though certainly a defensive downgrade from Hedges, the Pirates will gladly take the current clip with which Delay is getting on base and driving in runs.
UP NEXT
Mitch Keller will take the hill for the Pirates in their rubber match with the Dodgers. Last year’s National League ERA leader, Julio Urias, is in line to go for Los Angeles.