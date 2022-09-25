The situation seems almost inconceivable now.
Sitting at 120 pitches through eight innings in Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS, Doug Drabek took the mound for the ninth inning. Few, if any, questions lingered about pitch count. Just finish the game, get to the World Series.
We all know how it ended.
So does Drabek, obviously.
Double, error, walk, pitching change. Stan Belinda on, sacrifice fly. Another walk. Brian Hunter pop out. Francisco Cabrera, Sid Bream and Barry Bonds combine to produce the lowest of lowlights, an image seared in the minds of Pirates fans for how ridiculous it seemed and the pain it caused.
“I left Stan in a bad spot there,” Drabek recalled Saturday while visiting PNC Park for his bobblehead night.
Reliving that game, that moment, is obviously something nobody is in a hurry to do, but it does mark the time with such a stark difference in pitch count. There’s pretty much zero chance a pitcher this postseason will get to 120 pitches, let alone be allowed to continue.
Nobody knows that better than Drabek, who’s now on the other side of the equation in his role as pitching coach with the Triple-A Reno Aces in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system.
“Especially now coaching, you’re gonna sit and talk with kids, and obviously pitch limit a big thing now,” Drabek said. “I didn’t feel [tired]. I just felt like, ‘OK, we’ve got three more outs to get.’ Unfortunately, we didn’t get ‘em.”
That series, for perfectly understandable reasons, still gnaws at Drabek. He started three times and them all, allowing 11 runs (7 earned) over 17 innings. It followed a regular season during which Drabek went 15-11 with a 2.77 ERA in 34 starts, walking just 54 and striking out a career-high 177.
If you shove aside the frustrations attached to that date — the breakdown of that group, the decades of losing and more — it’s incredible to think about what Drabek accomplished during his career here.
Start, of course, with the 1990 Cy Young Award, with Drabek joining Vernon Law as one of two in the organization’s terrific history to win it. Over six seasons with the Pirates, Drabek went 92-62 in 199 games (196) starts with a 3.02 ERA and 1.148 WHIP.
Drabek left to join the Astros after the 1992 season and also pitched for the White Sox and Orioles during his 13-year career, which ended in 1998. Since then, Drabek has worked plenty of Pirates fantasy camps while also serving as a minor league pitching coach.
The right-hander said Saturday that he has seen Bream a few times and talks to Jay Bell because one of his kids played in the same league, and Bell coached. Drabek joked that his wife actually stays in better contact with players from those early 1990s teams because of social media — which Drabek refuses to do.
He’s been back to Pittsburgh before, but this was the first time he returned and was greeted by his own bobblehead.
“Almost every year, I get to come back at least once after my season ends and get to do something, so it’s always good to be back in Pittsburgh,” Drabek said. “Love it and love the new stadium, too. It’s not so new now, but it’s always a good time here.”
Drabek said he would obviously be thrilled to see the Pirates win despite being with another MLB organization, the result of his many fond memories here. And as much as some of the playoff failures still bother him, he does enjoy thinking about the many good times that occurred in the early 1990s.
“I think back to the teams we had and the chance we had to move on,” Drabek said. “Obviously it didn’t happen. The continuity of the team was good because we were together for a few years. It was fun to come to the ballpark every day.”
The Pirates certainly appreciated Drabek’s visit. Manager Derek Shelton said it remains important to embrace the organization’s history and thought it was special to see Drabek throwing out the first pitch and chatting up current players.
“You walk down this hallway, his picture’s on the wall because he won a Cy Young,” Shelton said. “Any time that we can expose our young players — and we have a lot of ‘em — to the history of the Pirates, because there’s a lot of good history here, I think it’s really important.”