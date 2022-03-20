DUNEDIN, Fla. — Zach Thompson is nearly a foot taller than Marcus Stroman but looks up to the Cubs starter. The reason? Thompson loves the way Stroman juices every ounce of available velocity from his 5-foot-8 frame.
It’s something that Thompson — who’s 6-foot-7 and theoretically should throw harder than his 2021 average of 92.2 mph — has been working on since the Pirates acquired the right-hander in the Jacob Stallings trade.
“Stroman is the definition of using everything you’ve got,” Thompson said. “He’s a little dude, but he uses his body so well.
“Someone like me, who’s tall with long levers, if I can get my body to move anywhere close to Stroman, I’ll be in pretty good shape.”
The process of how his body moves has long fascinated Thompson, who actually majored in kinesiology and exercise science while attending the University of Texas at Arlington.
At the same time, it’s been somewhat frustrating because Thompson has seen his velocity bounce all over the place during his career, the result of inconsistent body movement. Thompson’s fastball velocity reached 99 mph in college. Last year, as he made his MLB debut, Thompson occasionally hit 97 but failed to maintain it.
“It’s there,” Thompson said. “It’s just a matter of getting my body to move appropriately so that I can get to that velocity.”
One way Thompson has noticed he’s losing power is with how he rotates his body — stabilizing his lower half while trying to achieve proper hip-shoulder separation.
Water bags have been an important training tool for Thompson, who will ensure his back/right leg is stabilized during a mock delivery before swinging the bag back at the same time his lower half wants to move forward, forcing the two to split due to the sloshing effect created.
“It allows me to maintain my delivery all the way through,” Thompson said. “It’s better utilization than I’ve had. It’s just a matter of continuing to do it. I’ll see results eventually. It’s not gonna happen overnight.”
Being so big — and blessed with a strong arm — Thompson said it’s been easy for him to throw rather than pitch, because he could. It worked out well last season, when Thompson made his MLB debut with the Marlins and pitched to a 3.24 ERA in 26 games (14 starts).
It was similar in 2019, Thompson’s last full season, when he pitched out of the bullpen for Miami’s Class AA and Class AAA affiliates and struck out 84 across 75 2/3 innings, although he did have a 5.23 ERA and gave up 15 home runs.
“It’s been really easy for me to forgo my lower body and want to just throw,” Thompson said. “When you have long levers, if you can use them to your advantage, you want to. I’m doing everything I can to try and get the most power in my legs.”
One of several pitchers who could either win a rotation spot or shift to the bullpen, the easygoing Thompson said he’s ready to do whatever the Pirates need. He enjoyed his time pitching in relief for Miami last season but also welcomes the chance to potentially start again, something he hadn’t done since 2017.
“Whatever they need, I just want to be out there and show them what I’ve got,” Thompson said.
In addition to enjoying the unique career arc of being a reliever then switching back to starting after reaching the big leagues — it’s usually the other way around — Thompson has had a non-traditional beginning to his Pirates career, in that it’s been significantly delayed.
The Stallings trade happened two days before the start of the lockout, which triggered an interesting 36-hour stretch for Thompson. After fielding a call that night from Ben Cherington, Thompson remembers the general manager warning him that he’d be hearing from a bunch of people the next day.
Cherington wasn’t kidding. Thompson estimated that he got about 15 phone calls from various people wanting to welcome him to the organization and also had about a 45-minute chat with pitching coach Oscar Marin.
“Normally I don’t answer my phone if it’s a number I don’t recognize, but once I heard the news, I was like, ‘OK, every random number I get right now, I’m answering,’” Thompson said. “It was crazy. Everybody had the same quick phone calls. They were like. ‘Good luck. We’ll see you in spring.’”
Marin also gave Thompson’s number to Chris Stratton, who talked who new teammate through logistics with spring training housing, when/where to report and how the Pirates operate. But the most important conversation happened with Marin, as they chatted about finding more velocity in Thompson’s gigantic frame and plenty of untapped potential.
“They were all on board with everything I’ve been working on,” Thompson said. “They want me to keep going and keep improving.”