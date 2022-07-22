For all of the trades made in a rebuilding effort and all of the development the Pirates hope to achieve within their farm system, there is still one main tried and true way to procure top-tier prospect talent. The MLB Draft.
Really, it doesn’t take long to understand how important it is to a team like the Pirates. Three of their top five prospects on MLB Pipeline — Henry Davis, Nick Gonzales and Quinn Priester — were their first-round picks in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. In total, seven of their top 10 prospects were their own draft picks.
To understand why that’s the case doesn’t take too much thought. As teams across the league become increasingly protective over their best prospects, it’s become more difficult to pry those prospects away in trades. With that, the most reliable way to procure that talent is to take it with a high pick in the draft. It’s certainly possible to become a development powerhouse or dominate with international signings to maintain a strong farm system, but that’s also a lot easier said than done.
At the top of a given draft, there are many can’t-miss prospects. That’s why the Pirates’ farm system looks the way it does.
This is relevant because the Pirates are in a strange spot right now. On one hand, they have graduated or will graduate some of their top prospects this season. Already, right-hander Roansy Contreras has come off Pipeline’s rankings. In the near future, No. 2 prospect Oneil Cruz will do the same. Luckily for the Pirates, they just selected a new crop of youngsters in this year’s draft. So where will those players stack up in the rankings when all is said and done?
Start at the top. The Pirates’ first pick this season, the No. 4 pick overall, was infielder Termarr Johnson. Scouting reports laud his swing speed, which directly leads to his impressive power in a 5-foot-8, 18-year-old body. As a player that ultimately projects to play up the middle defensively, at either shortstop or second base most likely, that’s an invaluable skill.
For that reason, Fangraphs grades his future value at a 55 on the 20-80 scale, with 50 being replacement level. In other words, he has above average value as a prospect right off the bat. The only two Pirates prospects at that level or higher are Cruz (60) and Davis (55), so Johnson will immediately slot in as, at worst, the No. 3 prospect in the system. Another example of the value of those top picks.
As for the rest of the players who could reasonably be ranked, the Pirates got three prospects with a 40 FV. Competitive balance pick Thomas Harrington, second-round lefty Hunter Barco and fourth-round lefty high-schooler Michael Kennedy all fit into this category. The Pirates have 23 prospects already in the system with a 40 FV, ranked 25-47th.
Obviously, that isn’t the very top of the system, but for reference, this category of prospect includes Rodolfo Castro, Jack Suwinski and Cal Mitchell, all players who have already debuted and contributed at the major league level, to varying degrees.
Third-round selection Jack Brannigan, was given a 35+ FV by Fangraphs, but that’s with a projection as an eventual relief pitcher. Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said after selecting Brannigan that they will focus on developing Brannigan as a third baseman for now before exploring how his 100-mph fastball might look.
It is important to note that development can move quickly. Already, last year’s third-round pick, two-way player Bubba Chandler, is the Pirates’ 10th-ranked prospect on Fangraphs, five slots ahead of competitive balance round selection Anthony Solometo and 14 places ahead of second-rounder Lonnie White Jr. You could make the argument that right-hander Mike Burrows, once an 11th-round pick, is one of the two most promising pitching prospects in the system, and he’s ranked No. 10 on Pipeline.
Obviously, some of that will be observable. Especially with the Pirates taking 17 players out of college and another out of junior college, many of these 2022 selections will be challenged quickly. Two of the Pirates’ 2021 draft picks, Henry Davis and 15th-rounder Tyler Samaniego, are already at Class AA Altoona. So before anyone knows it, these 2022 picks will be into affiliated ball, presenting their case to rise up the system themselves.
Now, the other obvious point to be made is that the Pirates don’t need every prospect to pan out. Cruz, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds, at least for now, fill holes all over the diamond. If a player like Suwinski can pan out with another elite prospect living up to their potential, the Pirates could have the beginnings of a decent lineup.
That is for down the road, though. For now, all anyone can do is project.
TOP 10 REPORT (Rankings via
MLB Pipeline)
1. Henry Davis, C, Class AA Altoona: Another stint on the injured list for Davis and his nagging left wrist injury. The Pirates seem optimistic still it won’t be a long-term issue, with general manager Ben Cherington saying Davis is already feeling better. Still, whenever he gets a long run of games injury-free will be relieving.
2. Oneil Cruz, SS, Pirates: The yin and yang of prospect development is evident with Cruz on a day-to-day basis. In the last game before the all-star break, he went 0-for-4 in his first four at-bats, striking out all four times. In his fifth at-bat, however, he roped an RBI single to left field and came around to score. It’s not always going to be pretty. He’s hitting .204 with 38 strikeouts in 98 at-bats, and that isn’t pretty. But it’s clear he’s still developing in the majors. That has value.
3. Nick Gonzales, 2B, Class AA Altoona: Still on the 60-day IL, but he’s at least out of his walking boot now, which is certainly a positive. Next on the agenda is getting back on the field and rekindling his swing.
4. Quinn Priester, RHP, Class AA Altoona: In his last two starts, Priester has tossed 10 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and two walks in that time. He’s right on track, clearly thriving with a full bill of health. If he continues to dominate, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him get a late-season promotion.
5. Liover Peguero, SS, Class AA Altoona: It would be nice to see Peguero string together a scalding hot week or two. It’s not like his numbers this season are bad. He’s hitting .275 with a .737 OPS this season. But he’s hit .231 and .222 in June and July, respectively. One oddity to watch: He’s slashing .236/.259/.309 against lefties this year.
6. Endy Rodriguez, C/OF, Class High-A Greensboro: Another double and a walk in his last game before the break. Rodriguez has done enough — hitting .276 with an .836 OPS — to stay on a solid trajectory. At some point, one would think the 22-year-old would have to get on a fast track to reach the majors in a timely fashion. It could start before this season ends.
7. Anthony Solometo, LHP, Class Low-A Bradenton: After struggling in his first start off the injured list, allowing four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings July 7, Solometo snapped back into form last Friday. He threw four perfect innings, striking out six in the process. When he’s on, he’s a lot of fun to watch.
8. Bubba Chandler, RHP/SS, Class Low-A Bradenton: Went 2-for-3 with a double in his Bradenton debut but is hitless since then. On the mound, in one start, he tossed 2 2/3 innings but allowed four earned runs on three walks and four hits, including one homer. So, there’s progress to be made, but with the talent Chandler showed in the FCL, it would be difficult to bet against him figuring things out.
9. Matt Fraizer, OF, Class AA Altoona: Fraizer stayed hot heading into the break. On Sunday, he homered for just the fifth time this season. It was his first long ball since June 23. He’s hitting .321 with an .881 OPS in July now, which is surely providing a sense of relief for a player who’d been searching for himself at the plate for a while.
10. Mike Burrows, RHP, Class AAA Indianapolis: Threw two perfect innings with four strikeouts in his most recent appearance for Indianapolis. Then he tossed a shutout inning with a walk and a strikeout and earned praise for his raw stuff in the process. Burrows is right on track. More steadiness in Class AAA would be welcome, but the 22-year-old still looks plenty promising.
Numbers through Thursday’s games