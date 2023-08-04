ALTOONA — On July 22, Jackson Wolf peered to his right to observe, in awe, as a slow-roller made its way to his team’s third baseman.
Who could blame Wolf, a 24-year-old left-hander who just seven days prior was pitching for the San Antonio Missions, the Padres’ Double-A affiliate? On this Saturday evening in Detroit, it was none other than six-time All-Star Manny Machado making the play in the midst of Wolf’s MLB debut.
“It was awesome,” Wolf said about debuting in the big leagues. “I got there and everybody welcomed me with open arms and [I] got to basically live out my dream and live out what I’ve been dreaming about for my whole life. It was an amazing experience.”
Unfortunately for Wolf, who picked up a win while giving up three earned runs in five innings that night, his stint in the big leagues wasn’t a particularly long one, as he was optioned back to Double-A the next day. But Wolf now finds himself with a new club, as he was one of the key pieces coming back to the Pirates in their trade of Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi to the Padres.
Despite spending his entire professional career so far with the Padres since they selected him No. 129 overall in the 2021 MLB draft, Wolf is eager to get started with Double-A Altoona, which is where the Pirates assigned him.
“For an organization to go out and grab me and seek me out, it means a lot. It shows that they value you, they want you here. So I couldn’t be more excited to be here and start the new chapter,” Wolf said. “As far as switching organizations, it’s tough. You get drafted with a certain group of guys and you make all these relationships with the coaching staff and players, etc.
“For it to all change like the snap of the fingers, it was tough. But I’m very excited to start this new chapter and get going with the Pirates.”
The lanky Wolf, who checks in at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, thrived in the Padres’ system this season, posting an organizational-leading 105 strikeouts at the time of the trade in 88 1/3 innings. Despite not possessing a scintillating fastball (it sits between 88 and 92 mph), a low arm slot in conjunction with a unique delivery and an elongated stride can make things quite difficult for opposing hitters.
Wolf said he adopted the “flowy” motion in spring training of 2022 as part of an effort to feel less robotic on the bump.
“I really resonated with it, and so I found a little pre-pitch routine that I like,” Wolf said. “I feel like it helps keep me flowy and keep me relaxed. I find it beneficial, so it’s good.”
Wolf, who now checks in as the Pirates’ No. 17 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline, also possesses a pair of above-average off-speed pitches in his slider and curveball. Those offerings, in addition to the deceptive delivery with ample extension, are what allowed him to get to the big leagues just a little over two years removed from pitching for West Virginia University.
But while Wolf was grateful for how quickly he got to MLB, he’d prefer to stick there for longer the next time he gets up.
“Once I got there, I got a taste of it — that’s all I want,” Wolf said. “I want to go back. I loved that lifestyle for about a day and a half. It was awesome. It’s always the goal to get back. It’s one thing to get there; it’s another thing to stay there. So I’m gonna try and get up and stay up this time.”
Despite being two rungs in the system away from the bigs, he very well could join the Pirates’ roster and crack a spot in their rotation within the next two months — or perhaps even sooner.
Roansy Contreras has yet to pitch competitively since July 5 and Luis Ortiz remains with Triple-A Indianapolis, producing a mixed bag of results recently. Fellow left-hander Bailey Falter, acquired from the Phillies in exchange for Rodolfo Castro, figures to get some run in the majors, but that’s not to say Wolf couldn’t earn a promotion at some juncture, too.
Wolf is aware the Pirates’ rotation, plagued by injuries and inconsistency this year, could require reinforcements as the season closes. It’s no surprise the Pirates acquired both him and Falter at the trade deadline, considering the need for rotational pitching depth.
For the time being, though, Wolf will operate less than 100 miles east of Pittsburgh. But if and when he’s called up by the Pirates in either August or September, Wolf’s previous MLB experience figures to factor heavily into a mindset of belonging that he’ll carry for his new club, even if it’s Ke’Bryan Hayes and not Machado manning the hot corner.
“It starts with your mentality, just knowing that you belong there,” Wolf said. “That was a big thing for me is just being able to get up there and be like, ‘OK, I can do this, my stuff plays just the same.’ It’s the same game.”