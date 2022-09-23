The minor league season is basically over. Triple-A teams still have a few games to go, but every level below that has finished playing now for the Pirates, meaning that it’s as good a time as any to wrap up the year that was and take stock of the progress made in the system.
As would be the case for any organization, it’s a mixed bag. Let’s try to break down who impressed, who disappointed and what is yet to come in the world of Pirates prospects:
Main storyline
Not really starting out on a positive here, but the Pirates suffered some pretty brutal injury luck among their top prospects. As rated by MLB Pipeline, No. 1-ranked Henry Davis played just 59 games this season with a wrist injury, No. 3-ranked right-hander Quinn Priester didn’t begin his season until June 9 after an oblique issue held him out, and No. 5-ranked infielder Nick Gonzales sat out June and July with a heel injury.
Even No. 8 prospect Mike Burrows and No. 9 Anthony Solometo had problems, with Burrows currently working back from a right shoulder injury. Heck, No. 13 prospect Lonnie White Jr. played just two games in rookie ball, and those came in July.
The list could keep going, but the larger point is that with a big-league club struggling as heavily as the Pirates are, a lot of hope is pinned on the prospects. More than anything, it’s important for those players to actually get playing time, and injuries prevented that for many.
All of those named still performed well when they were healthy, so there’s that, but perhaps there would have been more movement throughout the system had health been maintained more effectively.
Minor league MVP
Giving this to catcher/utility man Endy Rodriguez. How can you not? The 22-year-old hit .302 with a .936 OPS in 88 games at High-A Greensboro, then hit .356 with a 1.120 OPS in 31 games at Double-A Altoona. It’s only been three games since he moved on up to Triple-A Indianapolis, but to the shock of nobody, he’s already 6-for-11 at that level with two doubles and a triple.
It’s one thing to produce at that level. It’s another to do so while seeing time at catcher, first base, second base and in left field.
Rodriguez skyrocketed this season and may well prove the most valuable individual piece gained from the Joe Musgrove trade back in the 2020-21 offseason.
Highest riser
Two names come to mind: outfielder Matt Gorski and right-hander Luis Ortiz.
Start with Gorski. He started the year in Greensboro and lit it up, hitting .294 with a 1.131 OPS and 17 homers over 37 games. It was like a video game. Then the Pirates called him up to Altoona, and he hit .277 with an .843 OPS, formally putting himself on the map.
Unfortunately for Gorski, a quad injury hampered him, and after getting off the 60-day injured list, he was just placed back on the 7-day injured list after one game in Indianapolis. That’s really brutal luck, but the on-field performance was impressive enough to vault him into the conversation.
Ortiz just came out of nowhere. He remains the No. 30 Pirates prospect on MLB Pipeline, but he was called up earlier in the month and has since thrown 11 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run against the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees.
His fastball touches 100 mph, and his slider has proven effective. Probably needs the changeup to develop a bit more to reach his full potential, but, boy, does it look good so far. All of this from a 23-year-old who was pitching in Low-A Bradenton last season.
More to prove
Two more here in No. 4 prospect Liover Peguero and No. 16 Matt Fraizer.
Peguero’s numbers look pretty good on the surface, if not awe-inspiring. .259/.305/.387 with 28 steals for a 21-year-old at Double-A isn’t so bad. The problem is expectations are sky-high, and they only rose higher after he hit over .300 in both April and May. His OPS dropped below .600 in June, July and August, and that’s where the struggles begin. Just need more consistency here because he picked it up a bit more in September.
Fraizer was last year’s Gorski, mashing 23 homers with a .940 OPS at Greensboro and Altoona in 2021. This year, he hit .219 with a .617 OPS in 116 games. Perhaps it’s a lesson in prospect volatility, but certainly both Fraizer and the Pirates were hoping for more.