INDIANAPOLIS — It would be understandable for Travis Swaggerty to think about results. Having played in just 12 games the previous two seasons due to the COVID-19 shutdown and surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder, Swaggerty began 2022 with plenty to prove.
The numbers thus far at Class AAA Indianapolis have not been terribly appealing for the Pirates’ 2018 first-round pick. However, Swaggerty believes there’s more than meets the eye.
“I’m not really focused on the numbers right now, to be honest,” Swaggerty said this week at Victory Field. “There are some swing adjustments I’ve been making. Trying to get those to translate from the cage to the game is hard.
“I’m starting to climb my way back up, hit balls harder and be more consistent. I’m on the upswing. Just have to stay healthy.”
That last part has been an issue with Swaggerty, who’s now out of the lineup with a mild concussion following a collision with Oneil Cruz on Tuesday. Although it certainly doesn’t trump the health of his brain, the injury hurts Swaggerty because it disrupts what had actually been a pretty good stretch.
In two games before getting hurt, Swaggerty collected three hits in seven at-bats while hitting several balls hard. This follows a 10-game stretch where Swaggerty hit just .088 with 16 strikeouts in 42 plate appearances (38.1%).
That leaves Swaggerty’s season average at .194 through 17 games, his OPS at .544. The strikeout numbers — 22 in 71 plate appearances (31%) — are similarly not good. But for Swaggerty, he believes his progress has been more about the movement of his body than anything.
“If I’m not moving properly, I’m not gonna hit well,” Swaggerty said. “I’ve been trying to figure out in the cage how to get back to moving correctly and get short and direct to the ball.”
The issue for Swaggerty this season — and what spurred his recent round of tinkering — has been pitches at the bottom of the zone. In the past, Swaggerty felt like he pounded those into the ground. His hands also continued to drift away from his body, causing what Swaggerty described as a “disconnect.”
While adjusting his hand placement has helped, Swaggerty also encountered some problems he didn’t expect. He spent so much time worrying about low pitches and tweaking his “steep” path to the ball that he lost the ability to consistently contact what had been his bread and butter — balls up in the zone.
Pitches that Swaggerty normally hit with authority, he was popping them up or fouling them back, his timing a tick off.
“I was trying to manipulate my barrel a little too much,” Swaggerty said. “That’s why I was missing a lot the last month. I think I’m in a good spot. It’s just continuing to find the feel of that again.”
The adjustments Swaggerty has made are smart, Indianapolis hitting coach Eric Munson believes.
Aside from better handling low pitches, Swaggerty’s swing changes should theoretically keep his bat head in the zone for longer — enabling solid contact even if his timing isn’t completely there.
“He’s tried to understand how to get into the zone and stay there a little bit longer,” Munson said. “He’s quick. He’s strong. He’s powerful. But with the way he was going about it before, it was a little bit in and out.
“Basically, he’s just creating a bigger window for himself to hit so he doesn’t have to be perfect with his timing. He’s done a really good job. He’s worked his [butt] off.”
And that, really, has been the key to keeping Swaggerty sane, as he avoids focusing on a big-league promotion.
Added to the 40-man roster this offseason, Swaggerty knows his chances of getting that call are heightened. At the same time, he has also resisted the urge to fixate on it, realizing he has plenty of work still to do in Indianapolis.
So Swaggerty, for better or worse, has hitched his wagon to the work, to retooling his swing and trying to cover as much of the plate as possible. The results are coming, Swaggerty believes, but he’s not counting days. He’s relying on feel and believing those hard-hit balls will start to fall.
“The numbers aren’t great right now, but I can promise you, I’m not trying to do too much,” Swaggerty said. “I’ve seen how pressing hurts people, and I refuse to do that.
“I’m taking it day-by-day and focusing on my process in the cage, trusting it, buying into it, and things will take care of themselves on the field. I’m getting there.”