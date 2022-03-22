BRADENTON, Fla. — What Matt Fraizer accomplished this past season was anything but easy. Drafted in the third round out of Arizona in 2019, Fraizer logged just 43 games of short-season ball that summer before the 2020 season was wiped out entirely. He then began an anything-can-happen 2021 with High-A Greensboro.
A 24-year-old outfielder, Fraizer responded with one of the best minor league seasons anywhere while becoming the High-A East League’s most valuable player and earning a promotion to Class AA Altoona.
Oh, and he dominated enough to earn Honus Wagner player of the year honors as the Pirates’ top-performing offensive prospect.
“Watching Fraizer swing it,” teammate Jared Triolo said, “was cool to see.”
But as much as Fraizer accomplished this past season — ranking 15th across all of MiLB in total bases (240) while producing a .939 OPS in 112 games when adding together his time in High-A and Class AA — the narrative surrounding the Fresno, Calif., native isn’t so much about the past as it is the future.
Put another way: Is the breakout season Fraizer enjoyed in 2021, the one that sent him skyrocketing up prospect lists, real and sustainable?
“For anybody who had that type of season, you’re gonna ask yourself, ‘Damn, can I repeat that?’ “ said Pirates minor league hitting coordinator Jonny Tucker.
“What we’ve been trying to do as an organization and certainly personally is like, ‘Dude, that is you. It wasn’t a thing where you did that for a week or something. You did that for six months. You sustained that. That’s you.’”
Pumping Fraizer’s tires could be a good thing because he certainly doesn’t seem like the type to get a big head. He’s extremely soft-spoken, polite and humble.
The success was nice, Fraizer will tell you, but he also felt his defense was a tad below where he’d like it to be. And outside of wanting to enjoy a 20-20 season — he came close with 23 homers and 15 stolen bases a year ago — Fraizer isn’t terribly big on numbers.
At the same time, Fraizer knows confidence in baseball is real. He said he felt something click a few weeks into the season when he crushed a foul ball for a home run, a wave of momentum that he rode and never left.
“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I think I found something,’” Fraizer said.
What Fraizer seemed to find was affirmation, evidence that he was capable of this sort of crazy production. Before previous seasons, Fraizer would repeat things in his head like, “I’m the best,” positive sayings that are supposed to inspire confidence.
Nothing against what he previously did, but it was much more believable when Fraizer began to notice how much he torched the High-A East League, finishing first in batting (.314), on-base percentage (.401), slugging (.578) and OPS (.979), earning his promotion on Aug. 5.
Fraizer led all Pirates farmhands with at least 350 plate appearances by hitting .306. He was also tops in that category in on-base percentage (.388), slugging (.552), OPS (.939), hits (133) and runs (84).
“It’s different saying it and actually believing in it,” Fraizer said.
The biggest thing Fraizer learned swing-wise was what he felt during that long, foul drive: It’s better to catch the ball out front, where he has a chance to both hit it hard and adjust, and getting to that place takes work.
A mental key that helped Fraizer was starting “slower but earlier.” There were some some physical drills he did to aid that process, but even something as small as visualizing catching the ball out front helped Fraizer swing the way he wanted to.
“If you start earlier, obviously you’re able to see the pitch earlier and can make that decision earlier,” Fraizer said.
As much as Fraizer grew at the plate, he wasn’t completely happy with his work in the field, even though he’s probably being a little too harsh on himself; Fraizer had three errors and five outfield assists in 100 starts.
But when Fraizer wasn’t OK with something that happened in one part of the game, he challenged himself to make up for it in the other.
“If I didn’t have the best offensive day, I would tell myself that I have to take away a hit on defense,” Fraizer said. “Make an impact on both sides of the ball.”
As a way to continue hunting the positive on the mental side, Fraizer said he likes to watch video of his swing when he’s catching the ball out front, taking note of pitches he was able to drive.
Whatever works, Fraizer’s coaches believe. After all, Fraizer is likely to join an exciting group this year in Class AA Altoona, and a promotion — perhaps even to the big leagues — could be possible with a strong start.
That sort of thing would make last year seem like nothing more than a fun opening act.
“I’ve had the same approach this spring,” Fraizer said. “Going day-by-day and putting in the work ... I feel like I’m at my best when I’m competing. I want to treat every day like nothing ever happened last year.”