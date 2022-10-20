Henry Davis, Quinn Priester and Blake Sabol were having lunch at Ugly Tuna Sushi in Surprise, Ariz., on Tuesday when the Pirates prospects started talking shop.
During a quiet moment while playing in the Arizona Fall League, the three shook their heads at Pittsburgh enjoying just four winning seasons over the past three decades.
“That’s the first thing that’s gotta change,” Davis said during a lengthy phone conversation with the Post-Gazette on Wednesday night. “You saw it with the Orioles this year. The Guardians exceeded expectations, at least externally. That’s the goal for this year.”
Following a season in which Davis seemed to be the target of everything opponents threw, getting hit by 20 pitches across 59 games, the 2021 first overall pick — and the talent around him — offers a key focal point for the Pirates’ ongoing rebuild.
The way Davis sees it, the time is now. He expects to make his MLB debut in 2023 and figures plenty of his closest friends will do the same.
“Oh, 100%,” Davis responded when asked whether he expects to play at PNC Park in 2023. “I’ll be there.”
It’s a feeling shared by his peers, too. As Davis, Priester and Sabol downed sushi and watched playoff baseball, they continued talking about their goals for next season and beyond. Whether it’s individual or team-oriented, the goal is to be ready.
And probably surprise some people along the way.
“I’m gonna put myself in a position where, if the Pirates call my name, I’m gonna help them win that game,” Davis said. “I think that’s how everybody feels. That’s really all you can control — being ready. You’ve seen it this year in the playoffs. ... Why not us?”
Reflecting on season
Davis refuses to dwell on his injury-plagued 2022. He’d rather hunt positives. Out for multiple weeks? Netted a rehab stint in Bradenton, Fla., and the chance to get to know 2022 first-round pick Termarr Johnson.
Out of the lineup? Davis drilled deeper into the mental side of the game. Continually plunked by pitches? He reworked his swing, learning how to better protect himself.
“I’ll be fresh for this coming season,” Davis said, half-laughing. “The way I think about it, I learned a lot of lessons this year. I don’t think it’s gonna change my path one bit. What’s important to me is playing and contributing in Pittsburgh.
“If [the by-product of being hurt] was sitting out some and learning, I’ll be better for it.”
Numbers-wise, Davis still produced by hitting .264 with a .852 OPS. The 23-year-old collected 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 42 RBIs while also scoring 39 runs and stealing nine bases. It wasn’t terrible given how frequently he was out, but don’t try selling that to Davis.
“My standards are much higher than what I did this season,” Davis said.
The good news, if you can call it that, is Davis learned how to hit when hurt.
His muscle memory changed when he hurt his left wrist, and by the time he returned in August, it felt like he had a completely different swing. While Davis learned plenty about what his body was doing and addressed shortcomings with hitting coach Jon Nunnally, his year did not produce much consistency or comfortability.
“I learned that I can have a good at-bat no matter what,” Davis said. “Doesn’t matter where my swing is. I can hit the ball hard. I can swing at the right pitches. I can walk. I can put the ball in play. It’s tough to truly evaluate, but I did everything I could.”
A terrific mentor
Davis and Jason Kendall have grown close, as the Pirates used the franchise legend this season as a minor league consultant. The match makes sense for myriad ways, but it really sat well with Davis, who loved Kendall’s no-nonsense approach.
“Anything I could possibly dream up, any scenario, he’s been there and done that,” Davis said.
One involved learning a new staff, with Kendall speaking from plenty of personal experience. Or playing through pain and what it takes to ultimately lead a pitching staff. On brand for the fiery Kendall, the conversations haven’t always been sunshine and rainbows.
“He’ll tell you exactly what you did well and what you need to improve on, but that’s what I need to hear,” Davis said. “I’m not a finished product. I’d be crazy to think I am. That’s something we need. He only says things because he cares.
“I would much rather him care enough to give me criticism and tell me things I can do better rather than just telling me what I want to hear. That wouldn’t help at all.”
Lofty goals
Something Davis and Kendall have discussed often is how the latter would strategically get hit by pitches. Basically swinging in a way to protect his hands, wrists and other easily breakable parts of his body. Davis also had gear remade to address spots that were continually getting dinged.
The goal here is simple: Davis plans to play plenty of games in 2023, whether in Triple-A Indianapolis or Pittsburgh, and he’s sick of having his season disrupted by injuries.
“I’m checking all the boxes,” Davis said. “I’m serious.”
He’s not alone. Davis marvels at what he saw from Endy Rodriguez — the position flexibility and incredible offense. He loves catching Quinn Priester. The horses are coming, Davis insists. And then what?
“In the clubhouses I’ve been in, it’s not about getting to the big leagues,” Davis said. “We want to win, and we want to win a lot of games. We’ve been saying player-centric [culture] for a while. I’d like winning-centric soon.”