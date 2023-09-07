Even with a mostly different conglomerate of pitchers to turn to, manager Derek Shelton is seemingly pressing all the right buttons lately.
The Pirates will likely enter their weekend road series with the Braves, tops in the National League, with just three relievers from their Opening Day roster: David Bednar, Colin Holderman and Jose Hernandez.
While that trio has provided much-needed stability at the back end of the bullpen, few other relievers with either established roles or big league experience exist throughout the rest of the roster. Excluding journeyman infielder Chris Owings’ sole inning of relief this season, Shelton has called upon 20 different pitchers out of the bullpen.
No matter. Over the Pirates’ last nine games, seven of which have been wins, their bullpen has pitched to a stingy 2.18 ERA in 45 1/3 innings. That figure, which is one of the best in MLB, has been aided by the work of Bailey Falter as a bulk reliever in each of his last two appearances, producing a combined 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball.
Even so, a cast featuring the likes of midseason acquisitions like Andre Jackson, Thomas Hatch and Ryan Borucki is more than getting the job done. Stalwarts from last season’s bullpen like Duane Underwood Jr., Chase De Jong and Wil Crowe, meanwhile, are residing with Triple-A Indianapolis.
While Jackson’s Tuesday night start against the Brewers left something to be desired, what with his five walks in 4 1/3 innings of six-run ball, that’s been the only true blip of his since joining the big league club Aug. 5. Last month, Jackson posted a 2.92 ERA while striking out 27 batters in 24 2/3 innings.
Hatch has also been solid, producing a 3.44 ERA in nine games. While Jackson has been used more so as a bulk reliever or true starter, Hatch has been effective both as an opener and traditional bullpen arm.
Borucki, the most tenured of the three midseason pickups, has been an excellent left-handed option in a myriad of roles. With starting experience from his time with the Blue Jays, Borucki’s another opener choice and hasn’t given up an earned run since Aug. 18.
It also hasn’t hurt that there’s been some homegrown talent to turn to, as well. Back after missing nearly a month’s worth of games due to injury, Carmen Mlodzinski has picked up right where he left off.
A former No. 31 overall pick, Mlodzinski has transitioned nicely from coming through the Pirates farm system as a starter to now being a valued reliever ahead of Holderman and Bednar. Mlodzinski’s pitched three scoreless innings since coming off the injured list, lowering his seasonlong ERA to 2.03.
Cody Bolton, a former sixth-round pick who has shuttled back and forth between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh more than anybody, has started to settle in. Ever since a forgettable outing against the Giants on May 29 in which he gave up an ugly eight earned runs in 1/3 of an inning, Bolton has pitched quite well. From June 1 onward, Bolton’s only given up two runs in 11 innings, both of which came in a win over the Royals.
Colin Selby, another one of Shelton’s many opener options, has run into tough times as of late. He was tagged for three runs when starting against the Brewers on Wednesday and has yielded five earned in his last 1 1/3 innings while walking three and giving up two home runs.
After producing scoreless outings in five of his six previous appearances, Selby’s ERA is now up to 7.20, raising questions as to whether the Pirates will give a different Indianapolis reliever a crack out of the pen. The team has shown a willingness to reward those who thrive in Triple-A recently, like when Hunter Stratton was called up to make his MLB debut earlier this week.
Stratton, a 26-year-old rookie who has produced two scoreless MLB innings so far, didn’t give up a run in August for Indianapolis. With 37 minor league starts under his belt, perhaps Stratton could be another opener option for Shelton.
Certainly, the Pirates would benefit from having a traditional five-man rotation. Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo have been the only constants this season, though, and both Falter and Luis Ortiz have each fared better when piggybacking an opener than operating as a true starter.
By no means has the Pirates bullpen (or pitching staff in general, for that matter) been among the best in MLB. Entering Friday night’s game, the Pirates have posted a 4.49 team ERA, good for 20th in the league.
But given the turmoil caused by injuries to projected starting pitching depth like JT Brubaker, Vince Velasquez and Mike Burrows and the ineffectiveness of previously reliable bullpen options, the group as a whole could’ve easily spiraled in the second half. Instead, it’s taken a turn for the better, helping the Pirates to their above-.500 month of August and hot start to September.