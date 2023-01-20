One of the more unique storylines in Pittsburgh sports history became official Friday when the Pirates announced that they had signed — OK, re-signed — Andrew McCutchen to a one-year contract.
The Post-Gazette broke the news of McCutchen’s $5 million return home last Friday. The Pirates will introduce the five-time All-Star with a 3:30 p.m. press conference at PNC Park.
“I was ready. My family was ready. Just wanted to have a chance and the opportunity to do it,” McCutchen said in a video posted by the team’s Twitter account at 12:30 p.m. “Luckily, we were able to get that chance.”
A potential return for McCutchen was considered unlikely during the first few days of 2023, including by McCutchen himself. But the fan favorite changed all that with a text message to owner Bob Nutting. Discussions culminated in a one-on-one meeting with general manager Ben Cherington last Thursday.
“We are thrilled to be able to reunite with Andrew,” Nutting said in a statement announcing the move. “His return just feels right. It is right for our team, for Andrew and his family, for our fans and for the game of baseball.
“Andrew is a special player and person. It is going to be exciting to again see him take the field wearing 22 in the black and gold.”
McCutchen, 36, played for the Pirates from 2009-17 after they selected him 11th overall in the 2005 MLB draft out of Fort Meade High School in Florida.
The most revered Pirates player since Barry Bonds, and quite possibly more so because of the club’s return to the postseason for three seasons under McCutchen’s watch, McCutchen won the 2013 National League MVP and enjoyed a four-year stretch of top-five finishes in Pittsburgh.
Since the January 2018 trade to the Giants, McCutchen had also played for the Yankees, Phillies and Brewers. In 134 games this past season with Milwaukee, McCutchen hit .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs, collecting his 1,000th career RBI on Sept. 23, 2022.
“Andrew means so much to the Pirates,” Cherington said in the announcement. “His past contribution to the Pirates and Pittsburgh speaks for itself. Most importantly for 2023, we believe Andrew’s on-field skill, work ethic, and experience are a great fit for our team.”
In addition to winning the 2015 Roberto Clemente Award, McCutchen is one of just two active MLB players with at least 200 career stolen bases and 200 home runs. Mike Trout is the other.
Aside from returning to his old stomping grounds, not to mention his offseason home, McCutchen enters the upcoming season 13 home runs away from 300, eight doubles shy of 400, 52 hits away from 2,000 and 17 walks shy of 1,000 for his career.
McCutchen ranks in the top 10 among several offensive categories throughout Pirates history, including home runs (203, 4th), extra-base hits (539, 7th), total bases (2,452, 10th) and doubles (292, 9th). He’s seventh all-time in games played (1,327) by a Pirates outfielder.
To top off a busy offseason, there’s no bigger move the Pirates could have made. Especially when you consider how quickly this came together.
“I didn’t think it was possible just looking at the roster, looking at where I could fit in,” McCutchen said via the team’s social media post. “My wife [Maria] said, ‘You need to reach out to Bob [Nutting].’
“I don’t like to put myself out there like that, but I did. Next thing you know, I’m getting a phone call. They’re like, ‘We have a place for you here.’ From there, it just seemed like, ‘Wow. We have a chance to come back?’ “
Andujar DFA’d
To make room for McCutchen, the Pirates designated fellow outfielder Miguel Andujar for assignment.
They claimed the 27-year-old off waivers from the Yankees in September, then signed him to a $1.525 million deal in November, avoiding arbitration. In nine games with the Pirates this past season, Andujar hit .250 with nine RBIs.
He was a potential project after hitting 27 home runs and collecting 92 RBIs with the Yankees in 2018, the Pirates giving Andujar a chance to rediscover his game. But with McCutchen in the fold, playing time would have been tough to find.