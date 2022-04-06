Aaron Fletcher will be the first to tell you that he’s funky.
The left-handed reliever has a low-quarters delivery and relies more on movement than overpowering pitches.
Fletcher didn’t share that he throws sidearm when he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners, so his partners playing catch didn’t see it coming.
“Nothing I throw is straight,” Fletcher said. “I understand that I’m a little bit different. I know I’d be a good fit because you don’t see what I have every single day.”
The 6-foot, 220-pounder made his mark on the Pirates this spring, allowing three hits and no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings over five appearances in Grapefruit League play. He struck out five, walked two and had a .167 batting average against.
That performance, combined with Sam Howard (mid-back strain) going on the 10-day injured list, helped Fletcher earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. Not only does Fletcher give the Pirates another lefty to complement Anthony Banda but brings a unique delivery to the bullpen.
“That’s a different look,” Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin said, stretching out his left arm, “a little sidewind piece.”
Fletcher found it to be a natural arm slot, one that keeps hitters guessing. He throws both a four-seam and two-seam fastball — the former mirrors the movements of the latter — along with a changeup and slider.
“It’s just learning how to manipulate the ball after that and become more efficient with it,” Fletcher said. “You look back at pictures from high school and I’m all twisted up, weird arm angles and limbs flying everywhere.”
The 26-year-old Fletcher was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 14th round out of the University of Houston, and dominated the lower levels of the minors. Fletcher was traded to Seattle for Hunter Strickland in July 2019 and shined for Peoria in the Arizona Fall League, where he recorded 15 strikeouts with no walks in 9 1/3 innings.
It hasn’t translated to success at the major league level for Fletcher, who has allowed 11 runs on 14 hits with nine strikeouts and eight walks in eight innings over 10 appearances. He’s counting on his funky delivery to carry his spring success to the regular season.
“That’s the confidence that I want to bring into the game when I come out there, especially late in the game,” Fletcher said. “It’s something different that someone hasn’t seen. I’ve just got to use that to my ability.”