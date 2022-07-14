MIAMI — When Jack Suwinski was playing well, he was playing really well. Well enough to look like the Pirates had found a diamond in the rough, a player not super highly ranked on top prospects lists but might just turn into an outfielder of the future for a team in search of the next wave of talent.
To be fair, the progress he made during his hot streaks still hold up, to an extent. He still has the most homers among National League rookies and trails the MLB leader, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, by a single home run. Even with rate stats, he remains fourth on the Pirates in OPS and third in slugging percentage.
Suwinski’s current cold streak is impossible to ignore though. Entering Thursday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins, Suwinski was 0-for-27 with four walks in his last 31 plate appearances, a streak covering nine games.
There have been plenty of ugly moments during that stretch, but the worst may have been Tuesday in Miami. In that game, he went 0-for-4. Three of those outs came via check-swing groundouts. He was clearly not seeing the ball, unsure of swing decisions. In the ninth inning, with a runner on first, he checked his swing and bounced the ball barely in front of home plate. Not expecting it to go fair, he was slow out of the box, and the Marlins turned a rare 2-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Both physically and metaphorically, that’s a far cry from the mammoth homers that have endeared Suwinski to Pirates fans this season. For a rookie in a streak like this, it can be tough to remember the good times and snap back into form.
“This is the first time we’ve seen him a little bit in-between,” manager Derek Shelton said Wednesday. “We talked about the consistency of at-bats [earlier this season]. Right now we’ve got to get him back to being a little bit more aggressive. That was one thing he never lost in his first stretch coming to the big leagues. Right now, it looks like he’s getting caught in-between.”
So how does a rookie become more aggressive at this level? That’s certainly something easier said than done. At this level, there is no let-up. Major league arms are unforgiving for struggling hitters, and in-game adjustments are reserved for the best players in baseball.
Plus, breaking out of a slump isn’t always a clean break. Sure, one big homer would be nice to symbolize that Suwinski is back in a groove, but trying too hard for that home run can compound struggles further.
Instead, the idea would be that Suwinski’s power is still there, and if he gets back on time and begins seeing the ball better again, that power will resurface. For Suwinski, his key is getting his foot down early, making sure he’s catching pitches out front instead of letting them ride too deep into the zone. Obviously, the goal would be to mitigate any damage done in a single game and not let it turn into a full-on slump, to make adjustments more quickly in a given stretch. Unfortunately, the damage has been done by now, with Suwinski now batting .199 on the season.
“It is easy to get a little overwhelmed,” Suwinski said. “All you can do is take those little wins, really breaking it down and simplifying things. If you don’t, things get magnified, you start feeling the pressure of having to do certain things to make up for what you haven’t done, extra pressure on top of the pressure that already exists from just coming to the field, playing, which is a daily thing. You feel that anyway, and it’s going to be there, but it’s just not allowing that added pressure to get to you because you start feeling a little heavier.”
Suwinski did see a couple of little wins Wednesday. He walked twice, a small sign that he was seeing the ball better than previously. Those walks represented the first time he’d been on base in five games.
Then there was his ninth-inning at-bat. With a runner on second and third and two outs, he caught a ball out front and flew out to right-center. Innocuous as it seems, that told Suwinski he was catching the ball out front, and even if he didn’t hit it perfectly, he was hitting it to the part of the field he’d like to be hitting it toward.
It ended the inning with runners on base, but it is something. For a young player, as Suwinski said, sometimes you have to take that as a win and build further.
And that is part of this equation: Suwinski’s inexperience. It’s harder to call to mind a time when he was really feeling himself at the plate, an added part of the difficulty with simply breaking out of a slump.
The Pirates still believe Suwinski can be a quality major league bat, though. They’ve seen it. Now it’s about rekindling the things that made him special in the first place.
“[Rookies’] library of experience at the major league level is obviously less. There’s less to draw on,” Pirates hitting coach Andy Haines said. “You’re really looking back to their starting point professionally, saying, ‘Hey, what are some commonalities when you were at your best?’ A lot of it with Jack was just ... for me, the power has been impressive with Jack. It’s real, and it’s legitimate major league power. I don’t think it’s ever going away. I still believe in the hitter first. I think Jack’s a hitter first.
“He can use the whole field. His ability to drive the ball to left field, for a young hitter, he was doing that in spring training. [Shelton] and I were in the dugout talking about it, like, ‘Man, this guy is impressive.’ For me, that’s what’s so encouraging. He’s not this all-or-nothing power bat.”